Over the past 50 years, the mosquito population in some parts of the United States has increased ten-fold. (And one California company just added another 20 million to the mix.)

Topical treatments for the pest have seen their own bump over the same span, but if you neglected to coat yourself before a deep woods trek, you may be looking like the Ferocious Beast before too long. (By the way, here’s how you can identify which bugs gave you all of those nasty bites.)

Tharakorn/shutterstock

Fortunately, a new solution to the itching and scratching may be here in the form of Bite Helper.

The cylindrical device aims to alleviate the annoyance of mosquito bites by using concentrated heat and vibration to increase blood flow to the area, and in turn, cut off the irritation at the source (here’s what happens to your body when you get a bug bite—and why you shouldn’t be scratching it anyway). A Bite Helper user takes the device and holds it over the bite for about 45 seconds, and boom, the itch is (allegedly) gone.

The Bite Helper’s website claims that the device has been “designed, tested, and quality assured” in the U.S., but does not yet have certification/approval from a major health organization.

For those willing to test it out, the cost runs $25. Not into it? Try these seven natural remedies for itchy bites.

It all depends on how much mosquitoes tend to bug you, and yes, there is a scientific reason why some people get bitten more than others.