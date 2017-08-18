This Is How Many People Injure Themselves While Shaving Their Private Parts

Niran Phonruang

Americans may be having less sex than they used to, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t at the ready, so to speak, for the bedroom. In a study conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine, and published in JAMA Dermatology, researchers found that among the 5,674 adults in the study, 76.1 percent of people groom their downstairs (read: pubic hair), but not everyone leaves the experience unscathed.

About one in four people (25.6 percent) have injured themselves while landscaping their private parts. The most common injuries in order: cuts (61.2 percent of injuries), burns (23 percent), and rashes (12.2 percent). The real question is, what type of injuries fill out that 3.6 percent? The world may never know, and may never really want to know.

Of those injuries, 3.4 percent required antibiotics for treatment, and 2.5 percent required surgery. So, 2.5 percent of people might need to cut back on the horsepower for their personal grooming devices.

Broken down along gender lines, the study found that groomers skewed female (85.3 percent of women groom, while only 66.5 percent of males groom) and so did injuries (27.1 percent versus 23.7 percent).

Alas, a world without genital shaving injuries does not yet exist. For those who finally decide to try out waxing, here’s what your waxer secretly wants you to know. For the really adventurous bunch, here’s everything you need to know about laser hair removal.

[Source: Forbes]