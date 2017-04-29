Content continues below ad

What are some common side effects of taking pain meds?

Side effects will vary from person to person. Any medication can carry unpleasant side effects like weight gain, fatigue, and nausea. Most people experience few problems—commonly minor issues like feeling drowsy—while an unlucky few can experience life-threatening trouble. Ask your doc what the most common side effects for your meds are, and be sure to discuss the rare ones so you will have a better idea going into treatment of what to watch for. "For example, short-acting pain medications, meant to be used for a short duration of time, can lead to a rebound pain effect if taken for too long," says Dr. Allen. "Some medications can also cause digestive issues, liver problems and impaired adrenal function."