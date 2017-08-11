Content continues below ad

Prepare homemade trail mix

Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Kristen Smith, MS, RD, is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and creator of 360FamilyNutrition.org. This Atlanta-based nutritionist suggests asking your children to pick what will be in the trail mix. "Not only is my little one obsessed with homemade trail mix, but it also serves as a way for me to offer him a nutrition-packed snack," she says. "We have fun looking through our pantry together finding the three to four ingredients we will include in the trail mix." Smith says she aims to include at least one whole grain cereal and a serving of dried fruit to ensure the snack contains ample fiber. "Many cereal options we keep on hand also offer some added protein. I try to keep the amount of added sugar in check, but we will often add a few animal crackers containing lesser amounts of sugar," she says.