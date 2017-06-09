Content continues below ad

Breakfast cereal

Just like rice and pasta (yes, there's a trend here), there are good and bad versions of breakfast cereal. It's such a quick, easy, inexpensive breakfast or snack option, so let's not take it off the table altogether. With so much choice out there, it's not difficult to find healthy options amongst all the sugar-laden, marshmallow-filled nutritional bombs. A healthy choice is a bowl of whole-grain cereal—just check the ingredient list: It should be short and start with a whole grain. Look for at least three grams of fiber and no more than 10 grams of sugar per serving. To make it even healthier, add a tablespoon of nuts, seeds, or some Greek yogurt for extra protein.