10 Reasons to Avoid All Soda—That Means Diet Too
It might be refreshing but it can seriously damage your health.
You're depriving yourself of essential nutrientsAfrica Studio/ShutterstockPeople who drink sodas instead of healthy beverages (think low-fat milk and pure fruit juice) are less likely to get adequate vitamin A, calcium, and magnesium. What's more, soda contains phosphoric acid that depletes calcium and magnesium. These two nutrients help keep your immunity operating at peak efficiency. Make sure you don't skip out on these essential nutrients. Even nutritionists don't get enough of them!
You're more likely to develop diabetesImage Point Fr/ShutterstockSodas containing high-fructose corn syrup also contain high levels of free radicals linked to tissue damage, the development of diabetes, and diabetic complications. These are the best foods for a diabetic diet.
The bottles are damagingTeerasak Ladnongkhun/ShutterstockPlastic soda (and water) bottles contain a toxic chemical called bisphenol A (BPA) that can leach from bottles into soda…into you. Emerging evidence links BPA to a myriad of maladies, including immune system depression. Public health experts recommend that we protect children from exposure to products containing BPA-especially those they consume or use every day.
Content continues below ad
It makes you gain weightMonkey Business Images/ShutterstockDiet soda actually contributes to weight gain. A study of 1,550 people concluded that people who drink diet soda have a 41 percent increased risk of being overweight or obese-for every can or bottle they drink per day! Turns out, any sweet taste signals body cells to store fat and carbohydrates, which makes you hungrier. Sweet tastes also promote insulin release, which blocks your body's ability to burn fat. The hard truth: No published study has ever proven that drinking diet soda will help you lose weight. Try these fast, easy tips to lose weight.
There is way too much sugarRostislav Sedlacek/ShutterstockOne can of soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar. That's A LOT of sugar! When you feed your body that amount of sugar in liquid form it makes your blood sugar spike and causes an insulin reaction in your body. Drinking soda regularly can eventually lead to weight gain, diabetes, insulin resistance, and other health problems. Watch out for these other foods you may not have realized have high levels of sugar.
It contains phosphoric acidGracePhotos/ShutterstockPhosphoric acid hinders with the body's ability to absorb calcium naturally. Not getting enough calcium can lead to bone softening, osteoporosis, and cavities. It also messes with your stomach acid, blocking nutrient absorption and slowing digestion.
Content continues below ad
It can lead to dehydrationMaridav/ShutterstockDrinking soda can lead to dehydration because of it's high levels of sugar, sodium, and caffeine. Many people will drink soda with their meal instead of water and forget to get meet their necessary daily intake of water. Try these genius tricks to drink more water.
It contains absolutely zero nutrientssuccesso images/ShutterstockAs if you need another reason not to drink soda, it has absolutely zero nutritional value. There are no positive effects to drinking soda expect that it might taste good.
Content continues below ad
It's damaging to your teethPop Paul Catalin/ShutterstockWhen you drink soda regularly is can cause plaque to build up on your teeth, which can lead to cavities and gum disease. Also when the bacteria in your mouth feeds on the sugar from the soda is forms acid. Acid can lead to tooth decay and cavities. Try these tips to keep your pearly whites healthy.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.