You're depriving yourself of essential nutrients Africa Studio/Shutterstock People who drink sodas instead of healthy beverages (think low-fat milk and pure fruit juice) are less likely to get adequate vitamin A, calcium, and magnesium. What's more, soda contains phosphoric acid that depletes calcium and magnesium. These two nutrients help keep your immunity operating at peak efficiency. Make sure you People who drink sodas instead of healthy beverages (think low-fat milk and pure fruit juice) are less likely to get adequate vitamin A, calcium, and magnesium. What's more, soda contains phosphoric acid that depletes calcium and magnesium. These two nutrients help keep your immunity operating at peak efficiency. Make sure you don't skip out on these essential nutrients . Even nutritionists don't get enough of them!

You're more likely to develop diabetes Image Point Fr/Shutterstock Sodas containing high-fructose corn syrup also contain high levels of free radicals linked to tissue damage, the development of diabetes, and diabetic complications. These are Sodas containing high-fructose corn syrup also contain high levels of free radicals linked to tissue damage, the development of diabetes, and diabetic complications. These are the best foods for a diabetic diet

The bottles are damaging Teerasak Ladnongkhun/Shutterstock Plastic soda (and water) bottles contain a toxic chemical called bisphenol A (BPA) that can leach from bottles into soda…into you. Emerging evidence links BPA to a myriad of maladies, including immune system depression. Public health experts recommend that we protect children from exposure to products containing BPA-especially those they consume or use every day. Plastic soda (and water) bottles contain a toxic chemical called bisphenol A (BPA) that can leach from bottles into soda…into you. Emerging evidence links BPA to a myriad of maladies, including immune system depression. Public health experts recommend that we protect children from exposure to products containing BPA-especially those they consume or use every day.

It makes you gain weight Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock Diet soda actually contributes to weight gain. A study of 1,550 people concluded that people who drink diet soda have a 41 percent increased risk of being overweight or obese-for every can or bottle they drink per day! Turns out, any sweet taste signals body cells to store fat and carbohydrates, which makes you hungrier. Sweet tastes also promote insulin release, which blocks your body's ability to burn fat. The hard truth: No published study has ever proven that drinking diet soda will help you lose weight. Try these Diet soda actually contributes to weight gain. A study of 1,550 people concluded that people who drink diet soda have a 41 percent increased risk of being overweight or obese-for every can or bottle they drink per day! Turns out, any sweet taste signals body cells to store fat and carbohydrates, which makes you hungrier. Sweet tastes also promote insulin release, which blocks your body's ability to burn fat. The hard truth: No published study has ever proven that drinking diet soda will help you lose weight. Try these fast, easy tips to lose weight

There is way too much sugar Rostislav Sedlacek/Shutterstock One can of soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar. That's A LOT of sugar! When you feed your body that amount of sugar in liquid form it makes your blood sugar spike and causes an insulin reaction in your body. Drinking soda regularly can eventually lead to weight gain, diabetes, insulin resistance, and other health problems. Watch out for these other One can of soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar. That's A LOT of sugar! When you feed your body that amount of sugar in liquid form it makes your blood sugar spike and causes an insulin reaction in your body. Drinking soda regularly can eventually lead to weight gain, diabetes, insulin resistance, and other health problems. Watch out for these other foods you may not have realized have high levels of sugar

It contains phosphoric acid GracePhotos/Shutterstock Phosphoric acid hinders with the body's ability to absorb calcium naturally. Not getting enough calcium can lead to bone softening, osteoporosis, and cavities. It also messes with your stomach acid, blocking nutrient absorption and slowing digestion. Phosphoric acid hinders with the body's ability to absorb calcium naturally. Not getting enough calcium can lead to bone softening, osteoporosis, and cavities. It also messes with your stomach acid, blocking nutrient absorption and slowing digestion.

It can lead to dehydration Maridav/Shutterstock Drinking soda can lead to dehydration because of it's high levels of sugar, sodium, and caffeine. Many people will drink soda with their meal instead of water and forget to get meet their necessary daily intake of water. Try these Drinking soda can lead to dehydration because of it's high levels of sugar, sodium, and caffeine. Many people will drink soda with their meal instead of water and forget to get meet their necessary daily intake of water. Try these genius tricks to drink more water

Tobik/Shutterstock Diet soda contains aspartame in substitution of sugar, and it can actually be more harmful for your body. Reports show that it can lead to seizures, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, emotional disorders, as well as many other health problems. Diet soda contains artificial sweetenersDiet soda contains aspartame in substitution of sugar, and it can actually be more harmful for your body. Reports show that it can lead to seizures, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, emotional disorders, as well as many other health problems.

It contains absolutely zero nutrients successo images/Shutterstock As if you need another reason not to drink soda, it has absolutely zero nutritional value. There are no positive effects to drinking soda expect that it might taste good. As if you need another reason not to drink soda, it has absolutely zero nutritional value. There are no positive effects to drinking soda expect that it might taste good.

