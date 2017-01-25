Choline, a water-soluble nutrient, is the new kid on the block, earning a spot on the National Academy of Science's list of required nutrients as recently as 1998. Choline is like a cousin to the B vitamins, including folic acid and riboflavin, because it helps build cell membranes and transports nutrients in and out of cells. "Choline is a methyl donor, meaning it's required to be involved in various physiological processes including metabolism, lipid transport, methylation, and neurotransmitter synthesis," says Kristin Hantzos, MPH, clinical nutrition director at Canyon Ranch in Lenox.

How much choline do we need?

iStock/yalcinadali

The body does make a small amount of choline in the liver, but we need to glean more choline from food. The truth is that we don't know exactly how much more, according to Pietro, because the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine doesn't have enough information yet to establish a Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA). Until then, they've issued an Adequate Intake (AI) value for choline. "The average consumer should try to consume an amount above the AI," Pietro says. "That's 550 milligrams per day for males 14 and older, and 425 milligrams per day for non-pregnant females 19 and older." Pregnant women should aim for 450 milligrams per day, and breastfeeding moms need more like 550 milligrams per day.