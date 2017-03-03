Content continues below ad

Instead of water in soup, try nut milk

Soups with creamy bases tend to be comforting and delicious, but they can't be enjoyed by those with dairy restrictions on their diets. "For richer soup, feel free to substitute a portion of water with nut milk," suggests Talia Segal Fidler, nutrition curator at The Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley, Pennsylvania. "Blending the soup ingredients in a high-speed blender will result in a creamy and rich consistency with no need for added cream."