55 Delicious Ways to Have Eggs for Every Meal
Eggs are packed with protein, and they're economical and easy to prepare! From hard-boiled to scrambled to fried and beyond, these new flavor combos and prep methods will spice up your dinner, brunch, breakfast, or snack.
World's Best Scrambled Eggsvia smartnutrition.caMake the lightest, fluffiest, most heavenly scrambled eggs. With a combo of milk and cheese, these eggs are a delicious way to start the morning. See how eggs are an easy way to add nutritional value to your meals.
Egg in a Holemelih2810/ShutterstockThis is a super-fun way for anyone to eat breakfast, especially for kids. Simply cut a hole out of a slice of bread with a round cookie cutter or upside down juice glass. Place bread in a warm skillet to toast. After a couple minutes, when bread starts to brown, break open an egg into the hole to fry. Flip the bread and egg together to cook about 1 to 2 minutes on each side. For a low-carb version, substitute a bell pepper ring for the bread. (Peppers are also a great post-workout snack.)
Ham & Egg Muffinsvia salubriousrd.comNutritionist Jennifer Bowers, PhD, RD, offers this great grab-and-go breakfast muffins recipe. Greek yogurt packs extra protein into these make-ahead savory breakfasts or snacks. The meat can be swapped for veggies or vegetarian meats for extra fiber and micronutrients.
Content continues below ad
Puerto Rican Omeletvia citnutritionally.comChelsey Amer, MS, RDN, a New York City-based private practice dietitian and creator of CitNutritionally, suggests a "Puerto Rican Omelet," inspired by a trip to this tropical island. It includes a Puerto Rican staple—plantains! "It's a must try if you're looking to spice up your breakfast!" Amer says.
Pickled EggsErhan-Inga/ShutterstockHard boiled eggs can be pickled in glass jars. The pickling mixture contains white vinegar, sugar, salt, and garlic. Pickling takes up to a week. One of the amazing things about the pickling process is that it causes fermentation, which makes the food especially nourishing for your friendly gut bacteria. Here are more foods that are a natural source of probiotics.
Fajita Egg Stuffed Pitasvia salubriousrd.comThe dynamic duo of protein and veggies at breakfast is a great way to fuel your morning! This recipe for fajita egg-stuffed pitas comes from Sarah Pflugradt, MS, RDN, LDN, creator of Salubrious RD.
Content continues below ad
Summer Shakshukavia nutritioulicious.comThis classic Israeli breakfast dish is packed with vegetables and flavor—great for any meal of the day, even if you're not used to starting your morning with a savory flavor palette. This Mediterranean Shakshuka recipe comes from culinary nutrition expert Jessica Fishman Levinson, MS, RDN, CDN. Here's how to make your diet more Mediterranean.
Egg NogDawn Balaban/ShutterstockNo one ever said this recipe was healthy, but the classic holiday indulgence happens just once a year. Combine egg yolks beaten with sugar, milk, and cream. Alcoholic versions include rum, bourbon, and/or cognac. Use our mixologists' guide to whip up alcohol-free versions of favorite holiday drinks.
How to Boil an Eggvia culinarynutritioncuisine.comAbbie Gellman, MS, RD, has the recipe down to a science: Place eggs in a pot or saucepan in a single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs with one to two inches of water. Place over high heat uncovered until water is just boiling. Boiling time varies depending on the type of boiled eggs you're making: 15 minutes: very firm, hard-boiled 10 minutes: creamy but firm yolk, hard-boiled 6 minutes: custardy yolk, medium-boiled 4 minutes: slightly runny yolk, soft-boiled Drain hot water immediately after your preferred length of time and rinse eggs in cold running water. Eat immediately or refrigerate hard-boiled eggs for up to 5 days; soft- and medium-boiled eggs can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 days. Hard-boiled eggs can be tossed into salads as well as made into a variety of dishes, including egg salad and deviled eggs.
Content continues below ad
Veggie Lovers Crustless Quichevia emilykylenutrition.comThis Veggie Lovers Crustless Quiche, from Emily Kyle, MS, RDN, owner of Emily Kyle Nutrition, is a quick and easy way to ensure that you have a healthy breakfast ready to go all week long!
Curry Egg Saladvia livebest.infoEggs are an economical protein-rich food, but in this Curry Egg Salad recipe from registered dietitian Judy Barbe, author of Your 6-Week Guide to Live Best, a yogurt-based dressing kicks the protein up even higher.
Baked Eggs with Kale and Fresh Herbsvia reallivingenutrition.comThe delicious baked eggs with kale and fresh herbs recipe, from Meri Raffetto, RD, of Real Living Nutrition, is a simple, no-fuss way to get a healthy breakfast to the table. Here are five compelling reasons to eat kale daily.
Content continues below ad
Cheesy Egg Breakfast Pitas with Spinach and Sauerkrautvia tastybalancenutrition.comNot only do you get protein and a whole host of vitamins and minerals from the eggs in this Cheesy Egg Breakfast Pitas recipe from Lindsey Pine, MS, RDN, CSSD, CLT, owner of Tasty Balance Nutrition, but by adding sauerkraut, you're also adding probiotics to your meal.
Gyros Breakfast Burritosvia livebest.infoYou'll love this Gyros Breakfast Burritos recipe because the ingredients are super flavorful, plus it meets the recommendation of registered dietitian Judy Barbe, author of Your 6-Week Guide to Live Best: The breakfast includes at least three foods groups. The beef, cheese, and yogurt add protein; the spices deliver antioxidants; and with all that spinach, even Popeye would pull up a chair!
Egg Drop Soupvia dianakrice.comDon't limit this savory dish to Chinese restaurants. With this Egg Drop Soup recipe from Diana K. Rice, RD, The Baby Steps Dietitian, it's quick and easy to make at home, and much healthier than the takeout version. If you do dine out, these tricks will help you eat more healthfully at restaurants.
Content continues below ad
Baked Mushroom Leek Frittatavia nutritioulicious.comMeaty mushrooms and sweet leeks pair beautifully in this Baked Mushroom Leek Frittata that's an easy weeknight dinner and perfect for Sunday brunch, a favorite of culinary nutrition expert Jessica Fishman Levinson, MS, RDN, CDN.
Gruyere Egg Bakevia mostlybalanced.comWith robust yet elevated flavors, hardy but not heavy, the Gruyere Egg Bake from Meg Salvia, RDN, CDE, owner of Meg Salvia Nutrition, welcomes the bounty of spring vegetables and is a welcome choice for late-winter or spring weekend brunch menus. These are the healthy veggies you never knew you liked.
Spaghetti Squash Egg Nestsvia krollskorner.comCarb-watchers, rejoice! This Spaghetti Squash Egg Nest recipe makes for a perfect protein- and fiber-rich breakfast without relying on refined carbohydrates. It's a favorite of Tawnie Kroll, RDN of Krolls Korner.
Content continues below ad
Sunny Eggs and Avocado Treesvia nutritionstarringyou.comIf you love avocado toast, enjoy some healthy and fun food art with Sunny Eggs and Avocado Trees, from Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, owner of NutritionStarringYOU.com. These are the powerhouse health benefits of avocado you didn't know about.
Mediterranean Style Egg & Cheesevia nutritionstarringyou.comSmoky halloumi, fragrant roasted tomatoes, and poached eggs top hearty sourdough bread in this Mediterranean twist on the classic egg and cheese sandwich from Fishman Levinson.
Swiss Chard & Mushroom Quichevia muscleandmanna.comDon't have time to cook eggs in the morning? Cook once and eat all week with this Swiss Chard and Mushroom Quiche recipe from Julie Harrington, RD, Culinary Nutrition Communications Consultant of RDelicious Kitchen. Batch cook this quiche and enjoy for breakfast or lunch or dinner!
Content continues below ad
Eggs in Spicy & Saucy Tomato Curryvia thedeliciouscrescent.comSpicy food lovers, this one's for you. Eggs in Spicy and Saucy Tomato Curry is a South Indian dish from Roxana Begum, PhD, RD, of The Delicious Crescent. One serving is 96 calories, so it's a light dish that delivers high quality protein in an antioxidant-rich sauce! Tomatoes make a healthy no-guilt snack on their own.
Five-Minute Egg Bakevia rdeliciouskitchen.comThis Egg Bake takes only 5 minutes to throw together and is a perfect way to prep breakfast a few days ahead! It's a favorite for Josten Fish, RD, owner of Muscle and Manna.
Greek-Style Scrambled Eggs with Cherry Tomatoes and Feta—Kagianasvia olivetomato.comThis is a classic Greek egg recipe: scrambled eggs with tomatoes and feta. You will get at least one whole serving of vegetables with every egg used, according to Elena Paravantes, RDN, of the website Olive Tomato.
Content continues below ad
Smoked Salmon Crustless Quichevia livelytable.comKaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, LD, owner of livelytable.com, recommends this delicious quiche with heart-healthy salmon. It's a healthier alternative to traditional quiche that's easy and a crowd-pleaser! Salmon is one of the foods that lower cholesterol naturally.
Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Bitesvia triadtowellness.comThese easy-to-make Egg & Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Bites are a delicious and nourishing weeknight breakfast-for-dinner meal the whole family will love, from Tracee Yablon Brenner, RDN, CHHC, Culinary Director of Triad to Wellness.
Chard Mushroom Goat Cheese Frittatavia marisamoore.comThis Chard, Mushroom, and Goat Cheese Frittata from Marisa Moore, RDN, Marisa Moore Nutrition, is an easy way to use fresh spring chard or any leftover greens. It's perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, especially after a trip to the farmer's market!
Content continues below ad
Protein-Rich Cherry French Toastvia marisamoore.comYou can never go wrong with French toast, especially this twist from Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition. Her Protein-Rich Cherry French Toast features a heart-shaped egg on top, plus you get eggs in the batter to deliver lots of filling protein to help keep you satisfied!
Fried Egg & Avocado Sandwichvia foodpleasureandhealth.comSwitch up your breakfast game with a Fried Egg and Avocado Sandwich, courtesy of Dixya Bhattarai, RDN, of foodpleasureandhealth.com. It's simple, hearty, and perfect for a leisurely morning.
Asparagus Zucchini Frittatavia halsanutrition.comThis Asparagus Zucchini Frittata is always a crowd-pleaser! Perfect for your next brunch and a great way to add some extra spring veggies to your morning. The frittata is a favorite of Maria Adams, MS, MPH, RDN, of Hälsa Nutrition.
Content continues below ad
Breakfast Tacosvia jenhaugen.comThis Breakfast Taco recipe from Jen Haugen, RDN, LD, combines eggs, peppers, and onions, along with flavorful breakfast sausage for a breakfast that will keep the family full and satisfied (thanks to the protein from the eggs!). Make them ahead of time, wrap and store in the refrigerator or freezer for a heat and eat breakfast option that takes only a couple of minutes!
Tomato Egg Bakevia culinarynutritioncuisine.comThis Tomato Egg Bake, a riff on shakshuka, from Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, of culinarynutritioncuisine.com, is priced out at around $1.75 per serving. Pair this eggy, tomato goodness with a hunk of crusty bread and you've got a healthy, hearty meal.
Shrimp and Broccoli Omeletvia hungryhobby.netThe Shrimp and Broccoli Omelet from Kelli Shallal MPH, RD, of hungryhobby.net, is packed with lean protein, healthy fat, and antioxidant-rich broccoli for a quick meal any time of the day.
Content continues below ad
Easy Spinach Egg Sandwichvia 360familynutrition.orgThis nutrient-packed breakfast sandwich can be prepared in a matter of minutes using only your microwave, so it's a great breakfast to bring to work, courtesy of Kristen Smith, MS, RD, Founder of 360FamilyNutrition.
Fruity Egg Wrapsvia nutritionstarringyou.comFruit and eggs? Yes, please! Enjoy a high protein breakfast or snack with these low carb, gluten-free Fruity Egg Wraps from Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, owner of nutritionstarringyou.com.
Spinach Parmesan Egg Muffinsvia yourchoicenutrition.comThese Spinach Parmesan Egg Muffins are a great grab-and-go option for a tasty and healthy breakfast all week long! High in protein and a great way to get some vegetables in the morning, from Brittany Poulson, MDA, RDN, CD, CDE.
Content continues below ad
Easy Asparagus & Goat Cheese Omeletvia livelytable.com"I love omelets in the morning because they are so easy and a tasty way to get protein and veggies into your breakfast," says Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, LD, owner of livelytable.com. This Easy Asparagus and Goat Cheese Omelet is simple and perfect for spring.
Smoked Salmon and Dill Sheet Pan Frittatavia rdeliciouskitchen.comServe eggs family-style with this Smoked Salmon and Dill Sheet Pan Frittata that will kick your breakfast or brunch up a notch both in terms of nutrition and taste. It comes courtesy of Julie Harrington, RD, Culinary Nutrition Communications Consultant of RDelicious Kitchen.
Egg Cups with Kale & Winter Squashvia macrobalanced.comWho says eggs need to be cooked in a skillet? These Egg Cups with Kale and Winter Squash, from Gabriella Vetere, RDN, macrobalanced.com, provide protein, healthy fats, and fiber and can be made in advance for breakfast all week. Another plus? The dish has veggies, which are hard to get for breakfast.
Content continues below ad
Quiche with Kefirvia mymenupal.comReady for some more natural probiotics? This quiche uses kefir, a fermented, yogurt-like beverage, instead of half and half for a creamy texture without all of the fat, from dietitians Ann & Lesley from My Menu Pal.
Sweet Potato Egg Skillet with Spinach & Mushroomsvia 80twentynutrition.comThis super-easy egg skillet recipe is rich in beta carotene from the sweet potatoes, plus plenty of fiber and antioxidants from the spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes. It's perfect for brunch or a quick dinner, from Christy Brissette, MS, RD, of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Moroccan Style Poached Eggsvia thedeliciouscrescent.comThis Moroccan Style Poached Eggs dish is a comfort food that is healthy and easy to prepare and a favorite of Roxana Begum, PhD, RD, of The Delicious Crescent. It is a tasty option for brunch or any other meal of the day. It provides good quality protein and healthy fats in a nutrient-rich sauce.
Content continues below ad
Mini Spinach & Sweet Potato Frittatasvia createkidsclub.coThe perfect mini egg frittatas to make in advance and freeze for express mornings, from Jodi Danen, RDN, Create Kids Club.
Protein Packed Winter Vegetable Frittatavia onehungrybunny.comTry this easy recipe for a healthy winter vegetable frittata with heart healthy salmon, squash, and kale, from Katie Pfeffer-Scanlan, RD, of onehungrybunny.com.
Easiest Freezer Friendly Breakfast Tacosvia nourishnutritionblog.comFreezer-friendly breakfast tacos are great for brunch, dinner, or to freeze for a veggie- and protein-packed quick breakfast, from Rebecca Clyde MS, RDN, CD, of nourishnutritionblog.com.
Content continues below ad
Whole Wheat Quiche Florentinevia staceymattinson.comServe this Whole-Wheat Quiche Florentine from Stacey Mattinson, MS, RDN, LD, for any meal and it's sure to be a hit! Simple enough for a weekday, beautiful enough for a weekend brunch.
Garden Fresh Omeletvia shawsimpleswaps.comThis omelet recipe is a hole-in-one for breakfast, lunch or dinner! Protein packed eggs paired with your garden veggie assortment create a filling, delicious and nutritious meal, from Elizabeth Shaw, MS, RDN, CLT, of shawsimpleswaps.com.
Mediterranean Stratavia laurengibsonrd.comReminisce about a trip to Italy or Greece with this Mediterranean Strata from Lauren Gibson Leedy, RDN, CD, of laurengibsonrd.com. Wow your brunch guests or enjoy as an easy weeknight meal.
Content continues below ad
Portobello Mushroom Egg Bakevia liveanddiet.comThis Portobello Mushroom Egg Bake is a great way to get in your daily dose of veggies first thing in the morning! It's a favorite of Whitney English, Dietetic Intern and Blogger at To Live & Diet in L.A.
Roasted Pepper Spinach Egg Muffinsvia laurengibsonrd.comEgg plus muffin = golden breakfast combo. Grab a Roasted Pepper and Spinach Egg Muffin for a high protein, low carb grab and go breakfast, from Jennifer Pullman MA, RDN, LDN, of Nourished Simply.
Baked Omelet RollEkaterina-Bratova/ShutterstockThis Baked Omelet Roll is the perfect breakfast, brunch or dinner entree that can be customized any way you desire, from dietitians Ann & Lesley of My Menu Pal.
Content continues below ad
Sweet Potato & Kale Hash with Eggsvia yourchoicenutrition.comThis Sweet Potato & Kale Hash with Eggs recipe is an excellent way to get in some veggies at breakfast! It's a one-dish meal ready in 30 minutes, courtesy of Brittany Poulson, MDA, RDN, CD, CDE.
Beet Hash with Runny Eggsvia theeverykitchen.comA recipe for breakfast, brunch, or dinner and a healthier take on traditional diner food, you can have these tender and caramelized beets with runny eggs on your table in less than 30 minutes. The recipe comes courtesy of Danielle Cushing, dietitian and author of theeverykitchen.com.
Sriracha Deviled Eggs with Candied Baconvia mccormick.comTired of the old-fashioned type deviled eggs your grandma made? These babies are spicy, savory and sweet—a triangular love fest of flavors that will definitely please the crowd. Even better—the recipe calls for only five ingredients!
Content continues below ad
Baked Eggs and Sweet Potato Hashvia mccormick.comThis one-sheet meal is perfect for brunch with a spicy kick to the sweet potatoes. It's also a colorful and delicious way to use up any leftover ham.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.