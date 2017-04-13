Content continues below ad

How to Boil an Egg

Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, has the recipe down to a science: Place eggs in a pot or saucepan in a single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs with one to two inches of water. Place over high heat uncovered until water is just boiling. Boiling time varies depending on the type of boiled eggs you're making: 15 minutes: very fi­rm, hard-boiled 10 minutes: creamy but ­firm yolk, hard-boiled 6 minutes: custardy yolk, medium-boiled 4 minutes: slightly runny yolk, soft-boiled Drain hot water immediately after your preferred length of time and rinse eggs in cold running water. Eat immediately or refrigerate hard-boiled eggs for up to ­5 days; soft- and medium-boiled eggs can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 days. Hard-boiled eggs can be tossed into salads as well as made into a variety of dishes, including egg salad and deviled eggs.