8 Reasons You Should Swap Butter for Ghee
Ghee is the next foodie fad that’s a tasty treat and can also do the body good.
It’s lactose-freeiStock/vm2002Ghee is clarified butter, which means all the water and milk solids have been removed from it so you’re left with a smooth and nutty spread. If your stomach rebels every time dairy hits it, try switching to ghee instead. While it can be used in cooking as a replacement for oil or butter, its flavor is unique enough to be enjoyed all on its own as a spread on toast, dolloped on pancakes, or drizzled on meat, fish, or veggies. Fourth & Heart kicks traditional ghee up a notch by offering decadent versions featuring flavors like truffle salt, Madagascar vanilla, Himalayan pink salt, and garlic.
It’s filled with vitaminsiStock/stock_colorsWhile you shouldn’t aim to reach your daily dose of vitamins via ghee alone, each tablespoon contains fat-soluble vitamins A (promotes bone, skin, and immune health), D (helps the body absorb calcium), E (good for your eyes and your brain), and K (helps blood clot). “These are all vitamins our body really needs,” says Elissa Goodman, holistic nutritionist and cleanse expert. Find out the 25 other vitamin-rich foods you should be eating.
It contains healthy fatiStock/vm2002Ghee does contain saturated fat, which you should consume in moderation (especially if you have heart problems), but it also contains fatty acids that can have a positive affect on metabolism. “These fatty acids could also have a good effect on cognitive function and the nervous system,” says Goodman.
It’s good for your gutiStock/brauns“I’m a big gut and digestion girl, and I love that ghee is rich in butyric acid, a short chain fatty acid that can decrease inflammation in the digestive tract and improve digestion,” says Goodman.
It has a high smoke pointiStock/m_a_y_aThis is important because it means you can safely use it for high-heat cooking without worrying about harmful compounds forming, a common phenomenon with some cooking oils.
It contains a natural anti-carcinogeniStock/stevecoleimagesConjugated linoleic acid (CLA) may aid in weight loss and have a positive effect on blood pressure and certain cancers, but more research needs to be done. Still, ghee made from grass-fed cows is one of the highest natural sources of CLA.
It can soothe your skiniStock/aj_watt“In the ayurveda world, it’s put on the skin as a natural medicine for burns or swelling because it may decrease inflammation,” says Goodman.
It keeps you satisfiediStock/gradyreeseGhee’s combination of fats has a satiating effect, meaning you feel satisfied longer. “I have a cleanse that is high in these satiating healthy fats and I see my clients feel full, sleep better, lose weight, and even see their cholesterol drop,” says Goodman. If you want to lose a few pounds, try these fast, easy weight-loss tips.
