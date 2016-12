Seaweed is often marketed toward vegetarians and vegans as a way to get their RDA of vitamin B12, a nutrient we can get only from animal-based proteins. "While it's true that seaweed has B12, it's in a form that humans cannot absorb," explains Suarez. According to a 1999 Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry study , plant foods such as seaweed contain B12 analogs, called cobamindes, which block the absorption of true vitamin B12 and actually increase the need for vitamin B12. "This is why it's crucial to understand that there are no plant sources of B12, and that all vegans and most vegetarians should supplement," Suarez adds. Deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause anemia, cognitive difficulties, balance problems, and tingling in hands, legs, or feet. Here are more nutrients that you might be missing if you're vegetarian or vegan.