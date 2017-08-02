50 of the Healthiest Foods You Can Buy in the Supermarket
Not everything that comes in a vacuum sealed pouch is bad, but it's not easy to find the best options in a sea of products branded with words like "skinny" and "natural." To make your next trip at the supermarket easy, we've rounded up 50 of the healthiest packaged supermarket foods you can buy.
Halo Topvia halotop.comIf you're the kind of person that might visit the best ice cream shops in every state, this one's for you: Ice cream is no longer a guilty pleasure with Halo Top. Not only does this frozen dessert have a clean list of ingredients, protein AND fiber, but it's low in fat, calories (240-360 for the WHOLE pint) cholesterol, sugar and by some miracle, has a creamy texture. The best flavors are vanilla-based (think Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough).
Navitas Organicsvia navitasorganics.comDieters always need more healthy snacks, right? Navitas Organics is a health nut go-to brand for all things superfoods. Among their standouts are their Power Snacks, including Coffee Cacao and Blueberry Hemp, which are packed with vitamins, nutrients, and a long list of plant-based superfoods.
New Popvia newpop.comPopcorn brand New Pop is the first skinless popcorn (no kernels getting stuck in your teeth!) and clocks in at only 32 calories per cup. They also have some fiber and zero fat, plus no oils, salt, or butter. The popcorn comes in three preservative-free flavors: Original, Hot & Sweet, and Sweet Cinnamon. (Here's the secret to making amazing DIY popcorn.)
Spry Dental Defensevia xlear.comThe Spry Dental Defense system makes gums and mints in a variety of flavors sweetened with xylitol, a natural sweetener that's much lower in calories than sugar and has less of an impact on blood sugar. Xylitol also moisturizes, helping to cleanse your mouth as you chew. Plus, these gums and mints will work to freshen your breath along with these eight foods.
Arteasanvia arteasan.comArteasan makes 5-calorie ready-to-drink iced tea infusions—flavors include Matcha Tea with Watermelon & Mint and an Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger—each of which has less than one gram of sugar and only non-GMO ingredients. You'll never crave chemical and sugar filled Snapple again.
Polar Seltzer'adevia polarseltzerade.comDo you know the difference between club soda and seltzer? Here's the essentials. And if you haven't tried Polar Seltzer before, now's the time. The 130-year-old company just launched a sister drink, Polar Seltzer'ade and it has relegated La Croix to the sidelines. Like the original, the new bubbly drink is sugar and calorie-free, but each flavor is made with "essences" rather than actual juice to liven up the seltzer with flavor. Flavors include Raspberry Pink Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade.
KIND Fruit Bitesvia kindsnack.comFruit snacks tend to have a long list of chemicals and additives (namely sugar), but not so with KIND Fruit Bites, which are made with ONLY fruit. Each pack has only three ingredients and provides one full serving of fruit. Flavors include Strawberry Cherry Apple and Mango Pineapple Apple.
Banzavia eatbanza.comYou know that chickpeas boost sex drive, right? Well, Banza pasta may not be exactly a health food, but besides offering potential libido-boosting powers, it's pretty good for you. The chickpea-based pasta has twice the protein, four times the fiber, and half the net carbs of traditional pasta, while maintaining a pasta texture. Plus,
Justin's Peanut Butter and Banana Chip Snack Packsvia shop.justins.comYou probably know Justin's for their protein-packed nut butters and squeeze packs, but now there's a new reason to look out for them on your next supermarket trip—their Peanut Butter and Banana Chip Snack Packs. The packs are the first non-perishable fruit and nut butter pairing and at under 210 calories are great for some on-the-go fiber and protein fuel. By the way, here's why peanut butter and jelly ever became a thing.
Siggi's whole-milk drinkablesvia siggisdairy.comSiggi's is best known for their Icelandic-style yogurts and their latest launch, Siggi's whole-milk drinkables, takes them to a new level of healthy convenience. On-the-go drinkable yogurts, each flavor is made with only five simple ingredients and eight grams of protein along with probiotic cultures. Note, however, that while each "drink" is full of gut healthy bacteria, they're not low in sugar so they should be consumed mindfully. Plus, did you know there are also plenty of surprising uses for yogurt?
Cava Hummusvia cava.comTake care with portion size—here's a guide if you want to brush up on portion control—since hummus isn't particularly low in calories. But it is a filling, cholesterol-free snack high in protein and fiber. Reach for one of Cava's Hummus options including Organic Traditional Hummus (chickpeas puréed with fresh garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and kosher salt) and Crazy Feta (Jalepeño and Greek feta infused hummus). All dips are free of preservatives and low in sodium, and range from 35-90 calories/serving.
WTRMLN WTRvia wtrmlnwtr.comBacked by Beyonce, WTRMLN WTR—the brand responsible for making cold pressed juiced watermelon a thing—launched four new flavors: CHRRY (Tart Cherry), LME (Lime), GNGR (Ginger), LMN (Lemon). The refreshing drinks have less sugar than coconut water and six times more electrolytes than any sports drink. It's also with noting that the original WTRMLN WTR has 740 milligrams of potassium (double what you'd get in a single banana). None of the drinks have added sugar. LME, for example, is made with only watermelon flesh, watermelon rind, organic lime juice, organic lemon juice, and organic lime extract. You can also use these juices to top off your watermelon-based savory recipes.
Erewhonvia erewhonorganic.comIf there's one thing that's hard to find, it's a healthy morning cereal. In fact most cereals are little more than glorified candy bars. Erewhon cereals are an exception. The certified gluten-free, USDA organic, and Non-GMO Project Verified brand makes a handful of filling, guilt-free cereals including Cinnamon Crispy Brown Rice, which has only two grams of sugar. It's not the most flavorful, but add some berries to it and it's a great protein and fiber-filled way to start a morning. (Here are nine tricks to making your morning cereal healthier.)
ZÜPA NOMAvia drinkzupa.comSo if souping is the new juicing, then you'll want to check out ZÜPA NOMA, a line of ready-to-drink superfood soups. The line is Whole30 approved and their blends (think tomato gazpacho and yellow pepper) include a long list of healthy ingredients like turmeric, kale, and spirulina. All the soups—which are meant to be enjoyed cold—are high in fiber, low in sugar and calories, and each bottle has four servings of whole veggies—everything from skin to seeds to retain nutrients.
Julie's Real Grain-Free Granolavia juliesreal.comThese all-natural grain-free granolas are made in small batches using good-for-you ingredients like almonds, pecans, organic cacao nibs, virgin coconut oil, and unsweetened coconut. There are zero fillers or artificial ingredients and flavors include Cacao Coconut Grain-Free Granola and Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter. Here's how you can make delicious granola from scratch.
Pure Growth Organicvia puregrowthorganic.comPure Growth Organic is a—you guessed it—organic line of snack products developed by a mom who was sick of feeling guilty about buying unhealthy snacks for her daughter. For healthy after school snacks click here. While Pure Growth Organic products aren't health foods per se, they're free of GMOs, artificial flavors, and preservatives and make for great tasting alternatives to your favorite high fat and sugar crunchy and sweet snacks. For example, their Spicy Thai Chips are made with chia, kale, and quinoa and their biscuits have fiber and whole grains.
Santa Cruz Organic Apple Saucesvia santacruzorganic.comThe Santa Cruz Organic Apple Sauce is part of a line of organic fruit sauces. The base for all flavors is certified USDA organic apples but with additions like cinnamon and spices or pureed organic apricots and peaches they give the classic lunchbox staple a welcome upgrade. If you're looking to get more creative, check-out these apple recipes.
Sahale Snacksvia sahalesnacks.comNuts are full of healthy fats and protein, but they're also hard to eat in moderation and relatively high in calories. Sahale Snacks make portion controlled bags of savory and sweet nut mixes like Naturally Pomegranate Vanilla Flavored Cashews and Balsamic Almonds. Note however while these make for a good protein-rich snack they do have added sugar and sodium so you should be extra mindful about moderate consumption.
JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Barsvia simplyeight.comYou know that food bars tend to be full of additives, calories, and fat—but JUNKLESS bars are another healthy option. The bars are minimally processed, non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. They're also produced by a small startup and are all are made with less than eight ingredients, all of which are commonly found in a kitchen pantry. Did you know that there are healthy ways to de-stress with food?
COYOvia coyo.comThere are some major problems with most conventional yogurts. For one many people have trouble properly digesting dairy and then there's the fact that they tend to be loaded with sugar, negating most of the health benefits. COYO is an allergy-friendly coconut-based yogurt alternative. It's dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, made with no added sugar, fillers, or preservatives. It comes in four flavors (plain, chocolate, mixed berry, and mango) and while it tastes great on its own, COYO also works as a thickener/dairy replacement in recipes.
Antidote Chocolatevia antidotechoco.comEvery so often a study comes out on the benefits of chocolate. Those studies fail to account for a long list of variables and are usually done on a small pool of people. We can't quite call chocolate a health food, but if you are going to indulge do so mindfully with Antidote Chocolate, which will serve you a lot better than your run-of-the-mill Nestle. The brand has a line consisting of low sugar milk chocolate bars and dark chocolate bars sprinkled with things like mango and ginger. Checkout these other next level chocolates.
GG Bran Crispbreadvia ggbrancrispbread.comAlso known as GG crackers, these densely filling, low carb, low calorie, fiber crackers taste like cardboard on their own, but load them with good-for-you toppings like avocado and smoked salmon and they become one of the most deliciously filling healthy snacks. They're also the basis for the celebrity favored F-Factor Diet and there are a ton of topping ideas on social media. Aside from the original there are GG Thins Honey Raisin and GG Thins Sunflower.
Wholly Guacamolevia eatwholly.comLove guac? Wholly Guacamole makes it easy to get your healthy fats in for the day with their line of premade guacamole made with only real and simple ingredients, namely hand-scooped Hass Avocados. Varieties include Classic, Spicy, and Organic, Homestyle. Plus they have convenient Minis perfect for portion control—remember avocados are healthy, but they're also relatively high in calories. You can also use guac to help turn your leftovers into quesadillas.
Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezevia store.munkpack.comGluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes combine whole grains and gluten-free oats with fruit bites in resealable pouches—they're perfect for throwing in your bag for an on-the-go snack. With two grams of protein, three to four grams of fiber, and 90 to 100 calories they're also a great recovery snack after a light to moderate workout. Flavors include Maple Pear Quinoa and Raspberry.
Gaea Organic Snack Olivesvia gaeaus.comBelieve it or not, olives are a nutritional powerhouse. These organic olive snack packs offer a savory, low-calorie, portion controlled healthy snack to throw in your tote. They contain zero additives or preservatives and are packed in re-sealable packages, without liquid. Each 65 gram snack pack is only 67 or 150 calories. Two varieties are available: Halkidiki Green Olives and Kalamata Olives.
Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheesevia goodculture.comGood Culture Organic Cottage Cheese is high in protein (16 to 19 grams, more than most Greek yogurt), low in sugar, thick and creamy (made with grass fed whole milk), and their varities have no gums, thickeners, carrageenan, additives, or artificial anything. They come in sweet and savory flavors: Classic, Kalamata Olive, Pineapple, Strawberry Chia, Blueberry Acai Chia. You can enjoy them on their own, shmeared on some GG crackers, mixed into eggs, or used in recipes as a healthy thickener.
Munk Pack Protein Cookiesvia munkpack.comThese Munk Pack Protein Cookies squeeze 18 grams of plant-protein per cookie in flavors like Double Dark Chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin Spice. They're also vegan, non-GMO, deliver three grams of fiber, and are soy-free. Here's a look at 10 more low-sugar dessert options.
Buddy Fruitsvia amazon.comEach pouch or tube of Buddy Fruits is packed with a variety of all-natural blended fruits and veggies—nothing else. No citric acid, no coloring, no preservatives, and no harmful GMOs. Flavors include Banana, Multifruit, Mango, Apple, and Blueberry.
Partake Foodsvia partakefoods.comNew company Partake Foods makes mini cookies all free of the top 12 allergens. They're also non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and are made from simple ingredients. After raising over $30,000 on Kickstarter the brand launched this year with three flavors: Carrot Oat Mini Cookies, Sprouted Grain Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, and Sweet Potato Millet Mini Cookies. Gluten-free, corn-free, egg-free cookies never tasted this good! Here are more healthy takes on your favorite junk foods.
gimMevia shop.gimmehealth.comSeaweed offers a broad range of minerals (10-20 times the mineral concentration of land plants) and one serving has more calcium than broccoli and almost as much protein as legumes. Better yet for those worried about their waistline, seaweed has no carbs or fat. For an organic way to enjoy seaweed, checkout gimMe. The brand makes low calorie roasted seaweed snacks in five flavors: Sweet Chili Sriracha, Toasted Sesame, Sea Salt, Teriyaki, and Wasabi.
Explore Cuisinevia explorecuisine.comEdamame is one of the 10 top plant-based sources of protein—keep that in mind for a second: Explore Cuisine makes gluten-free pasta alternatives (think chickpea, lentil, black bean...). But their best—and most popular product—however, is their Edamame Spaghetti, which is loaded with plant-based protein (24 grams per serving), fiber, and iron and made from just one ingredient, 100 percent organic edamame.
Chobani Smoothvia chobani.comChobani doesn't just make Greek yogurt anymore. Among the standout new launches is their Smooth range which blends low-fat (1-1.5 percent) yogurt with real fruit and no artificial flavors/sweeteners. It's made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients and real fruit. While it's still relatively high in sugar, each serving has 25 percent less sugar (14 grams per cup) and two times more protein (11 grams) than most other non-Greek yogurts and it comes in five flavors—Vanilla, Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach, and Black Cherry.
Annie Chun Seaweed Crispsvia anniechun.comWe've already mentioned that seaweed is a great addition to most people's supermarket carts (and here are eight more reasons why), but if you're looking for something a bit more complex than crunchy seaweed, try Annie Chun Seaweed Crisps. These have layers roasted seaweed with crispy brown rice chips and seasoning. The crisps are oven baked and have only 80 calories per serving.
La Victoria Thick 'N Chunky Salsavia lavictoria.comWhen it comes to salsa, simple is often best. LA VICTORIA (the 100-year-old brand was the first ever to sell jarred salsa) Thick 'N Chunky Salsa is standout. It comes in Mild, Verde, and Mango Habanero and is made with a short list of ingredients, no fat, and only 10 calories per 30-gram serving.
Nature Addictsvia natureaddicts.comFruit snack company Nature Addicts basically makes chemical and preservative free alternatives to Fruit Rollup—it's a great lunchbox staple along with these other picks. The "fruit sticks" are made from a blend of either apples, mango, and passion fruit or apples and raspberries. They also make apple and orange chunks coated with 70 percent-cocoa dark chocolate (the snacks are 70 percent fruit, 30 percent chocolate). While the latter isn't a health food per so, it's certainly a more healthful alternative to run-of-the-mill chocolate covered snacks.
Barely Breadvia barelybread.comIf you're trying to trim down it's best to skip bread altogether and opt instead for the aforementioned high-fiber GG crackers, but if you can't shake your chewy carb craving, check out Barely Bread. Higher in fiber (one roll has 48 percent of your daily fiber requirement) and lower in carbs than most breads, the brand uses honest ingredients (including some surprising ones like unsweetened apple sauce, coconut flour, flaxseed meal, and sweet potato flour). Whether you opt for loaves, bagels, baguettes, or buns, all are grain and gluten-free, and low in sugar.
Casbahvia amazon.comA Mediterranean brand, Casbah specializes in easy-to-prepare side dishes, including mixes for tabouli, hummus, and falafel as well as couscous and pilafs that are lower in calories, carbs, and sodium than many of the leading brands. If you opt for the hummus, use it to whip up one of these unique recipes.
Health Valley No Salt Added Soupsvia amazon.comCanned soups are usually loaded with sodium—not a great thing if you're trying to up your wellness game. Soups are, however, a great emergency pantry staple if you opt for Health Valley. They have a line of soups that are No Salt Added. Many are even certified by the American Heart Association. Among the most popular options are No Salt Added Vegetable Soup and Organic No Salt Added Chicken Noodle Soup.
Urban Remedy Sour Cream & Chive Zucchini Chipsvia urbanremedy.comUrban Remedy's snacks were built around the premise of "mindful munchies" so it's fitting that they have a long list of snacks that are as delicious as they are healthy. Among their standouts are their Sour Cream & Chive Zucchini Chips, which are low-carb, low-glycemic, and made with a short list of very clean ingredients. Not to mention that they're a welcome relief to hackneyed kale chips. If you're feeling inspired, here are more homemade chip alternatives.
Kite Hillvia kite-hill.comCut back on the bloating of traditional dairy cheese with Kite Hill. The brand makes hands down the best artisanal almond milk cheeses and cream cheeses. They use traditional cheese making techniques to create their vegan line and even die-hard cheese lovers will fall for it.
Sweet Home Farm Pumpkin Flax Granolavia sweethomefarm.comFlaxseeds contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and a heavy dose of fiber, which makes them a great morning metabolism booster (along with these other superseeds). You can get your fix with Sweet Home Farm Pumpkin Flax Granola (while enjoying pumpkin year-round). Unlike most granolas it's relatively low in sugar (11 grams for a 55 gram serving), low sodium, and high protein.
Brew Dr. Kombuchavia brewdrkombucha.comKombucha (fermented tea and sugar) has naturally occurring alcohol meaning you can get a slight buzz while loading up on probiotics. Brew Dr. Kombucha takes it one step further with their herb- and spice-loaded products like Lemon Ginger Cayenne or Ginger Turmeric Kombucha.
Sweetalyvia sweetaly.usWhile keeping these healthy dessert tricks in mind, why not give Sweetaly a shot? It isn't technically a health food, but it is a healthier alternative to waist-expanding cravings you might have. Sweetaly makes refrigerated, parfait-like desserts using ingredients sourced from sustainable farms to create Italian-inspired treats. Each dessert comes in an individual 3-oz reusable glass jar (yay for portion control!) with a re-sealable lid and is made using rBST-free cream and milk and non-GMO chocolate. The brand is also free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.
Annie's Homegrownvia annies.comAnnie's Homegrown is continuously expanding with new organic cereals, organic popcorns, organic puffs, organic cookies, organic salad dressings, organic baking mixes, organic pastas, organic refrigerated doughs, and a long list of other organic foods and snacks. While you'll have to watch portion sizes, calories, sugar, fat, and sodium before consuming the brand's products, for the most part everything they make is a better alternative to their mainstream competitors, especially because they stay away from artificial flavors, synthetic colors, synthetic preservatives, and GMOs.
Bare Snacksvia baresnacks.comChia seeds have tremendous health benefits, which is why you might want to give the Bare Snacks specifically Chia Coconut Bites a try. A good source of fiber, they're baked and made with real, whole food ingredients, all with no GMOs, gluten, trans fats, added oils, or preservatives. Flavors include Chia + Pineapple, Chia + Vanilla and Chia + Flax.
Rule Breaker Brownies and Blondiesvia rulebreakersnacks.comBrownies and blondies made from real chickpeas don't sound appealing, but they're actually insanely delicious, creamy, and filling thanks to Rule Breaker. It's also worth noting that the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that those who add less than a cup of beans (including chickpeas) to their diet can increase weight loss. Pulses are unique in the sense that they are filled with protein, fiber, and folate (chickpeas contain three times more folate than kale).
Enlightened Broad Bean Crispsvia eatenlightened.comIf you're looking for the crunch of a chip, but don't want the fat and empty calories, checkout Enlightened Broad Bean Crisps. Loaded with fiber and made with simple, clean ingredients, the crunchy snack comes in a handful of flavors including Mesquite BBQ and Sea Salt (it also comes in portion controlled bags). By the way, did you know you can easily grow vegetables indoors?
Organic Geminivia organicgemini.comOrganic Gemini makes a variety of tiger nut-based snacks. If you're wondering what a tiger nut is, despite what its name suggests, it's not a tiger or a nut, but rather a crunchy vegetable with a sweet coconut taste. All Organic Gemini products are high in fiber to boost digestion, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and vegan and they include raw snacks, beverages, flour, and oil.
Viking Wafflesvia vikingwaffles.comEveryone is looking for healthy breakfast makeovers. Created by a CrossFit trainer, Viking Waffles are high in protein, sugar-free, gluten-free, and low fat—and fittingly they're sold at boutique fitness studios like Barry's Bootcamp. Made without fillers, the waffles are flavored with protein powder and stevia.
Eboost Sprucevia eboost.comIf you're having trouble getting your daily servings of vegetables checkout Spruce from Eboost. Made with kale, asparagus, broccoli, spinach, and cabbage, each serving has 25 calories, only a gram of sugar, and 1.5 servings of greens, no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. Just add the green mix to your juice, shake, smoothie, or for the most waist-friendly option, water.
