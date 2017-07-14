Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockIn the 1990s, a spike in micro-mix brewing spawned an upswell in the craft beer movement. Traditional standards for brewing were turned on their heads, and now the very look of beer is vastly different from the days of twin tapped bars. The most lauded beers in the country are more likely to look like orange juice than a Budweiser, and some beers are even designed to stop a hangover right in its tracks. (While we’re on the topic, here are 50 craft beers from all 50 states that you should definitely try.)

So, it comes as no surprise that someone in the wide world of brewing would dream up the idea of making a beer capable of jumping from the cooler to the health food aisle.

Alcine Chane, a science student at the National University of Singapore, concocted the ailment-preventing ale as a part of her final year project. The beer contains the probiotic lactobacillus paracasei L26, which is native to the human intestinal tract and is a known immune system and digestive aid.

The beer carries an ABV of 3.5 percent, and has a cloudy, tangerine-tinge to it, thanks to the absence of a filtration process. The beer is also unpasteurized so that the probiotics (commonly found in yogurt and known for their amazing gut health benefits) can stay alive all the way to consumption. (Side note, did you know about these eight things you can do with beer—besides drink it?)

There are inherent health benefits for beer-drinkers, but this particular brew is head and shoulder above any given saison when it comes to human health upkeep. In just one 12-ounce serving of Chane’s beer, there are four billion units of probiotics, four times the daily amount prescribed by the Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics.

Next thing you know, politicians will be promoting beer as a health drink and you’ll be turning to the foamy stuff for pain relief instead of aspirin. Just don’t go overboard—there are also significant health benefits to cutting back on alcohol.

Source: New York Post