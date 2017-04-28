Content continues below ad

Australia

A mecca of locally sourced food, Australians love their outdoor lifestyle, and start each day with a healthy breakfast, hearty enough to sustain it. Bowls brimming over with tropical fruits, such as mangos, lychee nuts, papaya, jackfruit, black sapote, pumelo, and pineapple are common. So are big fry ups which, despite the name, always includes veggies like tomatoes, and mushrooms, as well as eggs, and breakfast meats. And, of course, there's always Vegemite, the thick and malty-tasting food spread made famous in this country by the rock group, Men At Work. One of the richest sources of B vitamins on the planet, Vegemite is often spread on thick slices of sourdough bread, and served with a layer of smashed avocado and a poached or scrambled egg for breakfast.