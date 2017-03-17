Bread Depending on the loaf, a single slice of bread could have up to 230 mg of sodium—15 percent of the 1,500 mg daily allowance for someone with high blood pressure. “If you’re having a sandwich, you’ll take two slices and double that,” says Martha Gulati, MD, cardiologist at the University of Arizona and editor-in-chief of cardiosmart.org. And if you’re having toast at breakfast, a sandwich for lunch, and a roll during dinner, those numbers could stack up fast. Cut out where you can, like saying no to the bread basket at a restaurant, says Dr. Gulati. When you do need a carb fix, look for a loaf that has 140 mg of sodium or less per serving, says Kate Patton, MEd, RD, CSSD, LD, dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Preventative Cardiology Services. Sprouted grain breads, which stores usually keep in the freezer aisle because they have fewer preservatives, are usually a safe bet, she says. Learn the signs that you eat too much salt.

Deli meat Restuccia-Giancarlo/ShutterstockCold cuts and cured meats like hot dogs have hundreds of milligrams of sodium, especially if you like piling a sandwich high. “People think ‘it’s low-fat and not bad for me,’” says Dr. Gulati. But that high-sodium content can make your body hang on to fluid and raise your blood pressure. If you can’t find a low-sodium version you like, try a different type of sandwich, says Patton. She recommends baking chicken breast at the start of the week to slice up for lunch, or using tuna or natural peanut butter for your protein. Learn how the DASH diet can lower blood pressure.

Chicken koss13/ShutterstockYou might know frozen and marinated chickens have salt added, but did you know even a fresh chicken could be full of preservatives? “They inject saline water to make the chicken look plumper and look prettier,” says Dr. Gulati. That preservative doesn’t just add salt, but it also means you get a worse value because the stores weight the chicken after pumping in the water. The wrapper should tell you if it’s had a saline injection, but ask the person behind the counter if you can’t find the label. Check out these other foods that are bad for your heart.

Content continues below ad

Pizza Singkham/ShutterstockYou already know pizza isn’t great for your waistline, but it could hurt your heart health too. Between bready dough, salty cheese, and sodium-heavy pepperoni, and the salt some pizza parlors sprinkle on top, a slice can easily pack in more than 700 mg of sodium—and who stops at just one? At the pizza parlor, request toppings that won’t pack in so much salt. “Ask for less cheese and more veggies,” says Patton. But your best bet is to make your own at home. Start with a low-sodium crust like an English muffin base, then top with fresh or no-salt-added canned tomato sauce, plus a bit of mozzarella.

Soup Oksana-Mizina/Shutterstock“We think of soup as being healthier, but one cup of chicken soup can have close to 1,000 mg of sodium,” says Dr. Gulati. “You might eat the whole can and have more than a cup. It’s being smart about portion sizes.” Check labels for low-sodium versions—or better yet, make your own. Find a low- or no-sodium broth, then add whatever poultry, veggies, beans (rinsed off if they’re from a can), and rice you want, says Patton. Find out why chicken soup is a great cold remedy.

Pickles IngridHS/ShutterstockYou probably don’t think much of that pickle on your plate, but a single spear can have more than 300 mg of sodium. “You throw that on a sandwich and boom, that’s going to raise the sodium level,” says Patton. Check nutrition labels when picking a brand, and try to limit yourself to just a few slices to give your burger a bite without overdoing it on sodium. Try these low-salt snacks as a side instead of pickles and chips.

Content continues below ad

Salad dressing gvictoria/ShutterstockYour healthy salad could be hiding a sneaky salt source: the dressing. Bottled versions can be loaded with sodium, so drizzle on extra virgin olive oil and vinegar instead. “It has virtually no sodium,” says Patton. Punch up the flavor at home by adding mustard, garlic, herbs, or jelly, she suggests. Don't miss these other surprising high-sodium foods.

Basically anything at a restaurant Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockRestaurants like adding salt to their food because it enhances the taste to keep customers happy—but bad news for anyone with high blood pressure. Scan the nutrition facts on a restaurant’s website or fast food spot’s pamphlets for the lowest-sodium options. If nothing is jumping out, modify your own food a bit by taking off the top half of a sandwich bun or skipping the dressing, suggests Patton. You can’t ask them to leave salt out of sauces the chefs make in big batches, but you can request that they don’t sprinkle on any additional salt. “You’re paying for it—ask for it how you want it,” says Dr. Gulati. Find out what foods chefs never order at restaurants.



Content continues below ad