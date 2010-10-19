How Many Calories Are in Your Favorite Cheese?

I like to think of myself as a very responsible person, but put me in a room with a block of cheese and I cannot be trusted. My mom says that as a baby I was most content eating pieces of cheese, and the same thing could be said about me today.

Cheese is definitely my favorite food. But while it’s high in protein and calcium, it is also high in calories and fat. Here’s a break down of key nutrition data for some of the most popular cheeses:

1 oz. serving

Blue Cheese

99 calories

8g fat

Brie Cheese

94 calories

8g fat

Cheddar Cheese

113 calories

9g fat

Feta Cheese

74 calories

6g fat

Goat Cheese

75 calories

6g fat

Mozzarella Cheese

84 calories

6g fat

Swiss Cheese

106 calories

8g fat

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock

In my quest to lead a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing my favorite food, I try to eat the cheeses that give me the biggest bang for my buck (or calorie) in my meals. The cheeses that pack the most flavor also tend to the lowest in calories: blue, brie, feta, and goat. And because they are more flavorful, I am satisfied with smaller portions of them. One ounce of feta or blue cheese goes a lot further in taste than one ounce of cheddar will. Give it a try in your dinner tonight.

