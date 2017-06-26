Content continues below ad

Look for UMF Manuka honey

To get the benefits of Manuka honey, you need the real thing. Check the label to make sure the honey comes from New Zealand and has a UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) rating of 10+ or more. Be prepared for sticker shock, but don't be swayed by cheaper versions; there's no guarantee the knockoffs have the same healing properties.