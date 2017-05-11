Content continues below ad

Best snack: hummus and crudités

Remember: One goal of a prediabetes diet is to up your intake of fruits and veggies, and one way to do that is to include them in a snack. Dunking them into good-for-you dips is a smart move. Hummus is made from chickpeas, and legumes have been shown to improve fasting blood sugar levels in both the short- and long-term, says Weisenberger.