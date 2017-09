Pumpkin spice on the go via ohyeahnutrition.com Next time you're on the go and need a snack, skip the coffee shop line and bring a Next time you're on the go and need a snack, skip the coffee shop line and bring a One Pumpkin Pie Bar with you instead. Not only does each bar contain 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, but it only has 1 gram of sugar, so you won't have to feel guilty about indulging in this treat. Here's how to eat more healthy protein without even trying.

Pumpkin spice granola via sweethomefarm.com This whole-grain rich This whole-grain rich Pumpkin Flax Granola from Sweet Home Farm is loaded with oats, brown rice, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds, making it a nutritious choice to serve over some yogurt or as a cereal. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and of course it has that signature pumpkin pie spice flavor to make all your breakfast dreams come true. Here are even more delicious and healthy breakfast ideas

Pumpkin smoothie via jambajuice.com If you want to sip your pumpkin through a straw, you might as well make it a juice. The If you want to sip your pumpkin through a straw, you might as well make it a juice. The Pumpkin Delight from Jamba Juice combines real pumpkin with almond milk and banana for a creamy drink that just screams fall. You also don't have to worry about any weird ingredients with this drink, as it contains no artificial flavors or preservatives and no high-fructose corn syrup. Plus, pumpkin has a number of health benefits and the power to heal.

Pumpkin spice treat via noosayoghurt.com Get your fill of probiotics while also enjoying fall's favorite fruit with Get your fill of probiotics while also enjoying fall's favorite fruit with Pumpkin Pie Yogurt from Noosa. You'll love this blend of pumpkin puree, whole milk, cream cheese, and spices so much, you might find yourself eating it straight out of the tub.

Pumpkin spice cereal via target.com Your favorite breakfast cereal just got even better. These Your favorite breakfast cereal just got even better. These Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are made with whole grain oats as well as real pumpkin puree and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. You might not feel right eating pumpkin pie for breakfast, but this cereal is the next best thing — especially since it's such a good source of fiber and really captures that pumpkin pie spice flavor. Here are some other ways to get more fiber into your diet without even trying.

Pumpkin spice ice coffee via califiafarms.com The combination of pumpkin and coffee really is a classic, so get your healthy fill of a typical PSL with The combination of pumpkin and coffee really is a classic, so get your healthy fill of a typical PSL with Califia Farms' Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee. It's made with almond milk, so it's perfect for those who are vegan or dairy-free, and it also doesn't contain any soy. With its autumn-blend of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, this cold brew coffee will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you energized. Good news! Drinking coffee may help you live longer

Pumpkin spice oatmeal via shop.naturespath.com Heart-healthy oatmeal is always a nutritious option, and the first meal of the day gets some flavor with these Heart-healthy oatmeal is always a nutritious option, and the first meal of the day gets some flavor with these Pumpkin Spice with Chia Hot Oatmeal Oats from Nature's Path. This breakfast grain is loaded with not only pumpkin, but pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, vanilla, and a variety of spices. It's low in sodium and a good source of fiber, and it will leave your stomach full and satisfied. Here are more oatmeal topping ideas you've never thought of.

Pumpkin seed bars via shop.healthwarrior.com These plant-based health food bars are as clean as it gets. Made with less than 10 whole ingredients that you can find in your pantry, each of the These plant-based health food bars are as clean as it gets. Made with less than 10 whole ingredients that you can find in your pantry, each of the Health Warrior Pumpkin Seed Bar flavors are the perfect fall snack to satisfy all your pumpkin cravings, while also providing a good source of protein and fiber.

Pumpkin spice popcorn via shop.boomchickapop.com Next time you're staying in on a breezy autumn evening, skip the buttery popcorn and get your hands on this Next time you're staying in on a breezy autumn evening, skip the buttery popcorn and get your hands on this Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn from Boom Chicka Pop . With this sweet treat, you won't have to worry about any weird chemicals or high fructose corn syrup. Instead, you can just enjoy its sugary pumpkin crunch on those days when you're really just not feeling coffee.

