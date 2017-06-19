Whether it’s from a grocery store or a farmers’ market, food always tastes better when you know it’s fresh. But buying seasonal vegetables gets you more than your favorite foods at peak freshness. You also get to save some cash; it costs less for the food to get distributed to grocery stores. Prices go up when products are out-of-season because they need to be shipped to the states from places like South America.

Since the regions of the continental U.S. have such distinct climates, the “seasons” for various fruits and veggies vary slightly, depending on where you are in the country. In general, these are the best months to buy the healthiest produce at its tastiest, straight from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

Vegetables

Spinach – (Spring & Fall)

Asparagus – (Spring)

Bell Peppers – (Summer & Fall)

Broccoli – (Spring & Fall)

Carrots – All year

Corn – (Summer)

Kale – (Fall & Winter)

Radishes – (Spring & Fall)

Sweet potatoes – (Fall & Winter)

Eggplant – (Summer)

Mushrooms – (Spring & Fall)

Potatoes – (Fall & Winter)

Fruits

Tomatoes – (Summer)

Pineapple – (Spring, Fall, Winter)

Kiwi – (Summer)

Avocadoes – (Spring, Summer, Winter)

Cherries – (Summer)

Plums – (Summer)

Peaches – (Summer)

Watermelon – (Summer)

Mango – (Summer & Fall)

Grapes – (Fall)

Apples – (All Year)

Pears – September-November (Fall & Winter)

Bananas – All year

Strawberries – (Spring & Summer)

Blueberries – (Summer)

Raspberries – Summer & Fall

Oranges – Winter