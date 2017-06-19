Seasonal Produce: This Is Exactly When You Should Be Buying Your Favorite Fruits and Vegetables

You deserve the freshest produce, so why buy anything less?

Whether it’s from a grocery store or a farmers’ market, food always tastes better when you know it’s fresh. But buying seasonal vegetables gets you more than your favorite foods at peak freshness. You also get to save some cash; it costs less for the food to get distributed to grocery stores. Prices go up when products are out-of-season because they need to be shipped to the states from places like South America.

Since the regions of the continental U.S. have such distinct climates, the “seasons” for various fruits and veggies vary slightly, depending on where you are in the country. In general, these are the best months to buy the healthiest produce at its tastiest, straight from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This-Is-the-Best-Time-to-Buy-Your-Favorite-Fruits-and-VegetablesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

Vegetables
Spinach – (Spring & Fall)
Asparagus – (Spring)
Bell Peppers – (Summer & Fall)
Broccoli – (Spring & Fall)
Carrots – All year
Corn – (Summer)
Kale – (Fall & Winter)
Radishes – (Spring & Fall)
Sweet potatoes – (Fall & Winter)
Eggplant – (Summer)
Mushrooms – (Spring & Fall)
Potatoes – (Fall & Winter)

Fruits
Tomatoes – (Summer)
Pineapple – (Spring, Fall, Winter)
Kiwi – (Summer)
Avocadoes – (Spring, Summer, Winter)
Cherries – (Summer)
Plums – (Summer)
Peaches – (Summer)
Watermelon – (Summer)
Mango – (Summer & Fall)
Grapes – (Fall)
Apples – (All Year)
Pears – September-November (Fall & Winter)
Bananas – All year
Strawberries – (Spring & Summer)
Blueberries – (Summer)
Raspberries – Summer & Fall
Oranges – Winter

