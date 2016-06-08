Work out when you wake up: Burn 10 calories iStock/Geber86 When your eyes open, sit up slowly without using your hands. With legs straight out, lean forward until you feel a gentle stretch in your back and hamstrings. Hold; then, using your abs, lower yourself flat. Rest and repeat two more times. This strengthens your core. These are other morning habits of naturally thin people.

Go for the grains: Save 100 calories iStock/Lilechka75 Not ready for Twigs & Rocks cereal? Sprinkle on a few tablespoons of wheat germ or oat bran to a healthy cereal you already have. Work up to 3/4 cup of low-sugar whole-grain cereal with at least three grams of fiber per serving, and you’ll pass on that Danish.

Pick something with protein for breakfast: Saves 200 (or more) calories iStock/DarrenFisher The more you eat earlier on, the less you eat as the day wears on, research has shown. So after your cereal, add a hard-boiled egg or a part-skim mozzarella cheese stick to keep you feeling full—and away from that pre-lunch brownie. Check out these high-protein breakfast ideas.

Content continues below ad

Balance while you brush: Burn 10 calories iStock/InnerVisionPRO While you brush your teeth, alternate standing on one leg as you switch mouth quadrants (every 30 seconds). Balancing develops your core muscles and may even be good for your brain. Here are other weird brain boosters that really work.

Be a ballerina: Burn 10 calories iStock/skynesher As your coffee drips, stand sideways, put one hand on the counter, and lift the outside leg straight out in front of you, keeping it extended. With upper body straight, hold for a few seconds and move it to the side; hold and extend it behind you. Do five to 10 times on each leg. Tones outer thighs, hip flexors, and quadriceps.

Lighten up your coffee: Save 60 calories iStock/Kris Hanke Instead of pouring that 1/3 cup of half-and-half (a whopping 105 calories!) into your mug, replace it with the same amount of 2 percent milk.

Content continues below ad

Better your bagel: Save 300 calories iStock/BlakeDavidTaylor You can walk 10,000 steps to justify your 500-calorie bagel with cream cheese, or try this: low-fat spreadable cheese like Laughing Cow Light on an English muffin.

Tone in traffic: Burn 10 calories iStock/m-gucci Use the time spent bumper-to-bumper to develop your buns of steel: Squeeze your derrière each time you tap the brake, holding for 10 seconds. Shoot for 10 to 15 squeezes a trip. Here's what successful people do on their commute.

Snack smarter: Save 175 calories (over two snacks) iStock/HandmadePictures Portion out the day’s snacks into pint-size zip bags, or buy single-serving portions. For example, four regular Oreos have 200 calories versus the 100-calorie snack bag version. Go for the lower fat chips: a Lay’s Light bag has only 75 calories, while the regular has 150.

Content continues below ad

Dress casually for the day: Burn 25 calories iStock/Jacob Ammentorp Lund You will blast more calories during the day wearing comfy clothes like jeans or khakis, sport shirts, and soft-soled shoes than donning constricting suits, skirts, and heels. Why? Because you walk more, a study found. Now you just have to convince the boss.

Squat instead of sitting: Burn 15 calories iStock/PeopleImages At your desk chair, pretend you’re going to sit but don’t—stop and come back up without using your arms. Always start squats by lowering your hips, not bending knees forward, and keeping your weight on your heels. Repeat the motion throughout the day (even at the potty!) for 15 to 20 total. Strengthens quadriceps. Here are other ways to bounce back from a day of sitting.

Switch your soda: Save 300 calories iStock/BlakeDavidTaylor Your body doesn’t register calories from liquids the same way it does those from foods, so you won’t get those “stop eating” signals to help you compensate for the overload later on. Change from two glasses of regular soda or fruit juice to diet soda or a flavored seltzer.

Content continues below ad

Walk while you talk: Burn 50 (or more) calories iStock/nensuria Every time you grab the phone, stand up and pace around. Heavy people sit on average two and a half hours more per day than thin people, according to the Mayo Clinic. Here are 16 ways to lose weight walking.

Pick a pita for lunch: Save 70 calories iStock/Anna Issakova Use one mini whole-wheat pita instead of the usual two slices of white or refined wheat bread for your sandwich.

Get up and get face time: Burn 100 calories iStock/laflor We use email so much we’ve forgotten what our co-workers look like. Pick a colleague or two who sits farthest from you and deliver 10 of those daily messages in person. And go out of your way: Hit a bathroom or a copier on another floor—and take the stairs, of course.

Content continues below ad

Pause from your papers: Burn 10 calories iStock/shapecharge Take a break by doing a few wall push-ups. Place hands wide at shoulder height against the wall. Take a couple of steps back so your body is at a slight angle and your weight is on your toes, and do three sets of 10 push-ups. Strengthens chest and triceps. Here are other ways to lose weight sitting at your desk.

Add an apple (or more) a day: Save 100 calories iStock/mediaphotos They’re packed with fiber and water, so your stomach will want less. Plus, studies out of Washington State and Brazil have shown that people who eat at least three apples or pears a day lose weight. Try two small apples and two fewer large cookies.

Firm after you file: Burn 20 calories iStock/SamuelBrownNG Try these simple chair workouts. Dips: If your chair has wheels, brace it against something. Facing forward, place palms on the front edge of the seat with knees bent at a right angle. Lower butt toward the floor; raise and repeat for two sets of 10. Tones triceps. Lifts: Seated in a chair with your back straight and your feet on the floor, squeeze knees together and gently bring them toward your chest. Do two sets of 10. Strengthens abdominals.

Content continues below ad

Wear some weight: Burn 20 calories (for an hour of errands) iStock/RoBeDeRo When you’re grocery shopping or running errands, wear a backpack with a 5-or 10-pound bag of sugar inside to increase resistance and burn more calories. Add purchases to your load as it becomes easier.

Tweak your treat: Save 340 calories iStock/Lauri Patterson Instead of a large latte and a chocolate muffin, get a small nonfat latte and a small low-fat raisin or carrot muffin.

Get active at the gas station: Burn 10 calories iStock/BraunS Instead of fuming over gas prices, think about firming your calves: With one hand on your car, stand on the balls of your feet and slowly rise up and down for as long as it takes your tank to fill—for an SUV that might be 50 raises!

Content continues below ad

Pat down your pizza: Save 50 to 100 calories iStock/Patrick Heagney Blot your slice with a napkin to cut anywhere from a teaspoon to a tablespoon of grease—and calories.

Shop till the pounds drop: Burn 60 calories iStock/Todor Tsvetkov At the mall, try on at least 10 outfits, both pants and shirts. No need to buy!

Make your meals mini: Save 390 calories iStock/MachineHeadz Some experts suggest eating that eating six healthy smaller meals a day can help minimize blood sugar swings and curb your hunger throughout the day, meaning you won't overeat at any one particular meal. If instead you prefer eating three meals a day, make sure you pick smaller portion sizes.

Content continues below ad

Relax and recharge: Burn 5 calories iStock/Jacob Ammentorp Lund Anytime you’re waiting in line, stand evenly on both feet, clasp hands behind your back and squeeze shoulder blades together to open your chest, an energizing yoga-based move that stimulates the nervous system. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds while slowly breathing in and out, taking longer on the inhale.

Jog for junk mail: Burn 35 to 140 calories iStock/StudioThreeDots Turn clutter into a challenge: For every piece of junk mail you pull from the mailbox each day, do one lap around your house or building, or up and down a flight of stairs.

Better your butter: Save 30 calories iStock/VIPDesignUSA No, you don’t have to give up the real deal—instead of a tablespoon of stick butter, use a tablespoon of whipped and cut half the calories.

Content continues below ad

Stop on the stairs: Burn 10 calories iStock/vm Before you lug those backpacks upstairs, stop and stand on the bottom step for these calf toners. Hold the banister with one hand. Bend your right leg and place the toes of your left foot on the edge of the step. Let your heel drop down, press into the ball of your left foot and rise to your toes. Pause; repeat with each foot for 8 to 12 reps.

Start with soup: Save 100 calories iStock/cosa4 Order a clear soup instead of a salad soaked with two tablespoons full-fat ranch and you can save twice the calories. Plus you’ll feel fuller, so you’ll eat less when the entrée comes. These are the best and worst soups for weight loss.

Sculpt while you sit: Burn 10 calories iStock/kzenon After dinner, while you’re still sitting at the table, extend your right leg out and slowly bend it up and down, squeezing and holding in the up position for at least five seconds. Repeat on each leg five times. Sculpts quadriceps.

Content continues below ad

Perfect your pasta: Save 400 calories iStock/Rocky89 Substitute two cups of pasta for two cups of zucchini noodles and you'll still get to feel like you're indulging in carbs for a fraction of the calories.

Climb to cut calories: Burn 100-140 calories iStock/gradyreese Taking the stairs for a total of just two minutes, five days a week, gives you the same calorie-burning results as a 20-minute walk.

Fill up with fruit: Save 275 calories iStock/Floortje Like pie? Here’s how you can cave to the craving: Sprinkle fresh fruit—some cut-up apple, pear, or a handful of cherries—with some Splenda or Equal, cover and nuke for a minute or so. Tastes just like pie filling.

Content continues below ad

Ditch heavy desserts: Save 70 calories iStock/bhofack2 Need dessert for a special occasion? Pick up an angel food cake. It’s packed with air and has fewer than half the calories of, say, pound cake.

Switch to sugar-free: Save 185 calories iStock/Allyso If you need to get your chocolate fix, instead of a candy bar try a sugar-free, reduced-calorie Jell-O chocolate pudding snack with a squirt of nonfat whipped cream topping. Eat it with a baby spoon to savor it longer.

Ease into evening: Burn 5 calories iStock/zeynepogan Sitting with feet uncrossed, grab your wrist and raise your hands above your head to lengthen the spine. Take a deep breath in as you reach and hold the position, breathing slowly in and out for 20 seconds, taking longer on the exhale. Instant relaxation.

Content continues below ad

Crunch for your clicker: Burn 24 calories iStock/PeopleImages The average half-hour TV show has eight minutes of commercials. Make reaching for the remote control worth it: Place it out of reach on the coffee table or, if you’re lying down, on the opposite arm of the couch. Every time an ad comes on and you reach for the remote, crunch until the show comes back on; you should reach 100 to 150 or so.

Lift while you lie: Burn 10 calories iStock/anandaBGD Before you tuck yourself in, lie on your back on the floor with your legs up on the edge of the bed or a chair. Slowly bend your knees, lifting your hips off the floor. Hold for five seconds, relax and repeat 10 to 12 times. Firms up hamstrings and core.

Sing a song: Burn 70 calories iStock/Halfpoint Spend Sunday morning belting it out in the church choir, or even just in your car!

Content continues below ad

Bring on the bacon: Save 90 calories iStock/zeljkosantrac At the diner, order three slices of crisp bacon instead of two sausage links, and pat off the extra grease.

Get up during the game: Burn 75 calories iStock/svetikd Attending your kid's sports event this weekend? After every quarter of the game, get up from the bleachers and take a lap around the gym or field. Four or five times around a typical one is about a mile.

Make choices at the movies: Save 350 calories iStock/MmeEmil Most people eat 45 percent more popcorn from large-size containers, so make sure you get only a small and skip the butter, which adds more calories than the popcorn itself. Bring your own seasoned salt or Parmesan cheese for more flavor.

Content continues below ad

Resist at restaurants: Save 400-500 calories iStock/bhofack2 At Chinese restaurants for instance, be sure to avoid anything named General Tso or Crispy, which means fried. Eat only the filling of the egg roll and not the shell. These are other menu words to avoid if you're trying to lose weight.

Add fun activities: Burn 90 calories iStock/puhhha Spend even just half an hour tossing a ball or Frisbee with your kid.

Omit from your order: Save 100 calories iStock/anactor Order your pizza with half the cheese or even cheese-less, and then sprinkle with a few tablespoons of Parmesan.

Content continues below ad

Have a hot dog: Saves 250 calories iStock/Yingko Pile on the pickles, onions, and sauerkraut—these fiber-packed foods will fill you up and prevent you from eating a second dog. Skip the cheese, chili, and unhealthy condiments like ketchup.

Think about your drink: Save 150 to 200 calories iStock/gilaxia Consider beer or wine instead of a frozen drink: A glass of regular beer has 140 calories and a serving of wine has 126 calories, while a strawberry daiquiri has about 300 and a margarita 340.

Fix your fries: Save 60 calories iStock/Daniel Loiselle Rather than asking for medium fries, get an order of onion rings (eight to nine rings).

Content continues below ad

Scream for sorbet: Save 125 calories iStock/bhofack2 Indulge in chocolate or fruit sorbet instead of chocolate ice cream.

Switch-out the bedtime snack: Burn 300 calories iStock/grinvalds Instead of a bowl of ice cream as a bedtime snack, snuggle with your spouse.



Content continues below ad