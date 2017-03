Content continues below ad

Oysters A half-dozen oysters contains 272 percent of your daily B12 needs, and 500 percent of your zinc requirements. Pop some A half-dozen oysters contains 272 percent of your daily B12 needs, and 500 percent of your zinc requirements. Pop some oysters when you feel an illness coming on

Content continues below ad

Black Rice Gayvoronskaya Yana/Shutterstock Black rice contains very high amounts of vitamin E. Vitamin E works to build up a strong immune system and protects cells from free radical damage. Black rice is also high in anthocyanin antioxidants. Here are Black rice contains very high amounts of vitamin E. Vitamin E works to build up a strong immune system and protects cells from free radical damage. Black rice is also high in anthocyanin antioxidants. Here are other foods that contain Vitamin E

Cheddar Cheese Masson/Shutterstock Cheddar cheese contains a lot of calcium; it’s almost as good for your bones and teeth as a glass of milk. Try this recipe for Cheddar cheese contains a lot of calcium; it’s almost as good for your bones and teeth as a glass of milk. Try this recipe for cheddar cheese coins

Blackberries EQRoy/Shutterstock Blackberries are very fiber-rich. One cup contains 8 grams. The recommended amount of fiber you should get per day is 25 grams. This super berry also contains polyphenols, which help reduce cognitive decline by cleaning up cells that impair brain function in older people. Here is how you can Blackberries are very fiber-rich. One cup contains 8 grams. The recommended amount of fiber you should get per day is 25 grams. This super berry also contains polyphenols, which help reduce cognitive decline by cleaning up cells that impair brain function in older people. Here is how you can grow your own blackberries

Content continues below ad

Sauerkraut AS Food studio/Shutterstock Fermented cabbage is packed with nutrients. It contains probiotic organisms, which regulate bowel movements and work to maintain and improve your immune system. These are Fermented cabbage is packed with nutrients. It contains probiotic organisms, which regulate bowel movements and work to maintain and improve your immune system. These are other foods that are high in probiotic organisms

Black Lentils Gita Kulinitch Studio/Shutterstock These are packed with iron and soluble fiber. One cup contains about half of the daily-recommended intake of iron. Soluble fiber is packed with benefits, such as lowering cholesterol and improving immune function. These are packed with iron and soluble fiber. One cup contains about half of the daily-recommended intake of iron. Soluble fiber is packed with benefits, such as lowering cholesterol and improving immune function.

Wasabi kungverylucky/Shutterstock This Japanese root has a number of health benefits. It can prevent blood clots, clean out your sinuses, and help to stop a cough. Studies have also found that when you eat it alongside broccoli or cabbage it can improve liver health. Sources: hellmanns.us

This Japanese root has a number of health benefits. It can prevent blood clots, clean out your sinuses, and help to stop a cough. Studies have also found that when you eat it alongside broccoli or cabbage it can improve liver health. Sources: nutritiondata.com

Content continues below ad