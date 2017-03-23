12 Delicious Eats You Didn’t Know Were Superfoods
Do you feel like you can't get all of your vitamins and minerals into your diet without overeating? Here are a few super foods that will help.
Poppy SeedsCheese and milk aren't the only calcium-rich foods. One tablespoon of poppy seeds contains 13 percent of your recommended daily calcium requirement. These delicious little seeds can perk up your yogurt, and are delicious with strawberries. Are you getting enough calcium?
MayonnaiseYes, you read that right. Mayonnaise is naturally rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The recipe below will give you two healthy doses with the addition of canned salmon. Recipe to try: Salmon Sandwiches with Wasabi Mayonnaise
ClamsThree ounces of clams provide 100 percent of your daily iron requirement and a whopping 1400 percent of your B12 needs. Both iron and B12 contribute to energy production and can help stave off anemia. B12 is great for your heart and has been shown to ease symptoms of depression. Recipe to try: Mario Batali's Linguini with Clams
Canned SalmonA three-ounce serving of canned salmon will give you 133 percent of your daily allowance of Vitamin D. Use it as you would canned tuna. Recipe to try: Salmon Cakes with Creamy Tomato Sauce
Red PepperOne large red pepper provides more than 300 percent of your daily need for Vitamin C and 100 percent for Vitamin A. Recipe to try: Couscous Stuffed Peppers
OystersA half-dozen oysters contains 272 percent of your daily B12 needs, and 500 percent of your zinc requirements. Pop some oysters when you feel an illness coming on.
Black RiceGayvoronskaya Yana/ShutterstockBlack rice contains very high amounts of vitamin E. Vitamin E works to build up a strong immune system and protects cells from free radical damage. Black rice is also high in anthocyanin antioxidants. Here are other foods that contain Vitamin E.
Cheddar CheeseMasson/ShutterstockCheddar cheese contains a lot of calcium; it’s almost as good for your bones and teeth as a glass of milk. Try this recipe for cheddar cheese coins.
BlackberriesEQRoy/ShutterstockBlackberries are very fiber-rich. One cup contains 8 grams. The recommended amount of fiber you should get per day is 25 grams. This super berry also contains polyphenols, which help reduce cognitive decline by cleaning up cells that impair brain function in older people. Here is how you can grow your own blackberries.
SauerkrautAS Food studio/ShutterstockFermented cabbage is packed with nutrients. It contains probiotic organisms, which regulate bowel movements and work to maintain and improve your immune system. These are other foods that are high in probiotic organisms.
Black LentilsGita Kulinitch Studio/ShutterstockThese are packed with iron and soluble fiber. One cup contains about half of the daily-recommended intake of iron. Soluble fiber is packed with benefits, such as lowering cholesterol and improving immune function.
Wasabikungverylucky/ShutterstockThis Japanese root has a number of health benefits. It can prevent blood clots, clean out your sinuses, and help to stop a cough. Studies have also found that when you eat it alongside broccoli or cabbage it can improve liver health. Sources: nutritiondata.com, hellmanns.us
