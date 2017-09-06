9 Times You Should Never, Ever Eat Carbs

10 Different Ways to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix—That Aren’t Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It truly becomes fall once the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns, and it’s hard not to overdose on your fix of the drink. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to indulge in all things pumpkin spice without eating 400+ calories or having to spend a hefty $6 at Starbucks.