At Chick-fil-A: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fruit

via www.chick-fil-a.com

To its credit, this franchise has banned high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, and dyes, and has pledged to source only antibiotic-free and cage-free ingredients over the next several years. For healthiest options, skip the breaded and fried version of their famous chicken sandwich, and order grilled breast on a multi-grain bun. Substitute the large fruit bowl for the fried potatoes for a combined 355 calories, with a whopping 29 grams of satisfying protein and 7 grams of filling fiber.