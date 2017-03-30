7 Reasons You Should Start Taking Apple Cider Vinegar Baths
It’s hard to deny that apple cider vinegar is a magical substance that can help with any ailment. Multitask during your evening bath by reaping the benefits of adding apple cider vinegar to your water.
Soak in vitaminsAnjelikaGr/Shutterstock Apple cider vinegar contains vitamin C and B vitamins, which help to nourish your body’s largest organ, your skin. By soaking in an apple cider vinegar bath your body can absorb the vitamins leaving your skin moisturized and feeling soft. Here are many more health benefits of apple cider vinegar.
Soothes your sunburnMarko Marcello/Shutterstock After you fry your skin spending the whole day in the sun, soak in an apple cider vinegar bath. It will soothe your skin, so you’re in less pain, and help it heal faster. Try these other home remedies to help with sunburns.
Balance your body’s pHSergey Mironov/Shutterstock Since apple cider vinegar is naturally acidic it can work to restore the pH level of your skin (which should be slightly acidic). Not only do the beneficial acids help your skin, but they also have an alkalizing effect, which can help aid digestion. Drinking apple cider vinegar can also help aid in digestion, but make sure you're not drinking it like this.
Content continues below ad
Get gorgeous locksNina Buday/Shutterstock Apple cider vinegar is a great hair detox. The acid works to eliminate oil that builds up on your hair. It can also help to reduce dandruff and split ends. After, your hair will feel soft and look shiny. These are the worst things you can do to your hair.
Soothe the skinZoom Team/Shutterstock Unlike regular body wash, apple cider vinegar can naturally kill any bacteria or fungus on your skin. It’s especially beneficial to people who suffer from eczema, dry skin, dandruff, and athlete’s foot. Its antibacterial properties can also work to knock out zits. Dab some on your face while in the bath to help with acne. Apple cider vinegar is also recommended for urinary tract infections. It can kill the yeast or fungus and will keep the area from getting infected. Try these other home remedies for rashes.
Eliminate body odorSyda Productions/Shutterstock We develop body odor when the bacteria on our skin mixes with sweat or moisture from our body. Apple cider vinegar can kill the bacteria and eliminate the odor. The way your body odor smells can reveal a lot about your health.
Content continues below ad
Reduces joint painpuhhha/Shutterstock Relax and unwind after a long week filled with back, neck, and knee pain. Apple cider vinegar is known to help with joint pain. Take apple cider vinegar baths regularly to help your creaky knees. Try these other proven treatments for knee pain.
How to take an apple cider vinegar bathAlena Ozerova/Shutterstock Fill your tub with warm or hot water and add 1-2 cups of apple cider vinegar. Soak for 20 to 30 minutes. Once you are finished, let the apple cider vinegar water dry on your skin. If the smell is too much, rinse off in the shower afterwards. Source: naturallivingideas.com
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.