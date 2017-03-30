Content continues below ad

How to take an apple cider vinegar bath

Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Fill your tub with warm or hot water and add 1-2 cups of apple cider vinegar. Soak for 20 to 30 minutes. Once you are finished, let the apple cider vinegar water dry on your skin. If the smell is too much, rinse off in the shower afterwards. Source: naturallivingideas.com