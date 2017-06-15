These 9 Beach Safety Rules Can Seriously Save Your Life

The lazy days of summer are no time to get lazy about water safety.

By

Know your family’s swimming strengths and skill-levels

BlueOrange-Studio/ShutterstockSwimming in the ocean requires more strength and skill than swimming in a pool (which is why it torches calories). So-so swimmers may struggle when confronted with waves and currents, so unless you feel confident that you or a member of your family can handle the surf, stick to the shoreline.

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.