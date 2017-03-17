Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

You gain insight about yourself

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

You may find you have certain thoughts about how you'd like to interact with a colleague. However, what you say when you talk to yourself about this person likely differs from what you might actually say in their presence. For example, when you talk to yourself while preparing for an upcoming meeting between the two of you, you may find your words drastically differ than what you say face-to-face. Sometimes, what comes out of your mouth during your alone-time moments can reveal a lot about your inner desires. You'd be surprised what you learn about yourself!