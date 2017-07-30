71% Don’t Clean Hands After Touching Public Surfaces istock/tfexshutter I’m [just] careful to wash my hands before eating. I didn’t get a respiratory infection because I touched a door handle after a sick person touched it; I got it because I then touched my hand to my eye or nose. —Michael Pentella, PhD, clinical associate professor, University of Iowa College of Public Health I press buttons with my knuckle—especially the ground-floor elevator button, because everyone touches that—or I use my middle finger because I’m less likely to then touch my face with it. —Charles Gerba, PhD, professor of microbiology, University of Arizona I press buttons with my knuckle—especially the ground-floor elevator button, because everyone touches that—or I use my middle finger because I’m less likely to then touch my face with it.

29% Carry Hand Sanitizer istock/Ashok Rodrigues I prefer soap and water. If that’s not available, I’ll use sanitizer—but I’m not religious about carrying it. —Rima Khabbaz, MD, director for infectious diseases at the CDC

86% Don’t Disinfect Shopping Carts istock/mediaphotos You’ll find germs on shopping cart handles, but you’ll also find them on meat and other food as well. After I leave the grocery store, I use an alcoholic wipe or gel on my hands. Then I wash them after I unload the groceries at home. —Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor of micro-biology and pathology, Langone Medical Center, NYU

Content continues below ad

50% Have Special Laundry Hygiene Habits istock/PeopleImages I do an underwear load last because an average pair contains about a hundred thousand fecal bacteria, and I don’t want that transferring to other loads. About once a week, I put a half cup or a cup of bleach into the empty machine and run it with only water to kill any germs. (These are telltale signs you're using too much detergent.) —Charles Gerba, PhD I did a study on the ability to kill germs on fabric. I washed in hot water, washed in cold, and used standard detergents, and while the bacteria were decreased by washing, to get rid of them all, a hot dryer worked best. Dry your clothes well, and you’ll kill germs. —Michael Pentella, PhD I did a study on the ability to kill germs on fabric. I washed in hot water, washed in cold, and used standard detergents, and while the bacteria were decreased by washing, to get rid of them all, a hot dryer worked best. Dry your clothes well, and you’ll kill germs.Michael Pentella, PhD

86% Protect Themselves on Planes istock/Troels Graugaard I cover the tray with a napkin so I don’t set food directly on it. I avoid putting things in the seat pocket, because it may contain items from prior passengers. (Here are 18 things you should never do on an airplane.) —Michael Pentella, PhD I never use water from the plane restroom’s sink because those water tanks form biofilms, which are replete with germs. So I use an alcoholic gel or towelette (I do this before eating too). I don’t use headrest covers or blankets that aren’t sealed. —Philip Tierno, PhD I never use water from the plane restroom’s sink because those water tanks form biofilms, which are replete with germs. So I use an alcoholic gel or towelette (I do this before eating too). I don’t use headrest covers or blankets that aren’t sealed.

67% Steer Clear of Sick People istock/Heidi van der Westhui I stay at least three feet away. Most germs are spread by droplets; talking and sneezing produce droplets that fall within a six-foot range. —Michael Pentella, PhD

Content continues below ad