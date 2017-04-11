Spring Cleaning: How Many Calories You Burn During 15 Common Chores
Do you tense up at the thought of tackling the biggest cleanup of the year? We found a tempting incentive to clean besides just having a tidy house: burning serious calories.
Dream scenario: Get fit while cleaning your houseDoing chores around the house may not feel as intense as HIIT, or any workout for that matter. (These workouts burn the most calories, according to science.) But if you spend enough time cleaning or—dare we suggest it—doing multiple chores at once, those calories burned can add up. Here, we found out just how many calories we burn after 30 minutes of various spring cleaning activities. Note: These calculations were made using the average weights of American women (166 lbs) and men (195 lbs) over the age 20.
Sweeping the floorsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 87 calories Men burn: 102 calories
VacuumingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 94 calories Men burn: 111 calories
Dusting the furnitureTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 57 calories Men burn: 66 calories
Washing dishes by handTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 49 calories Men burn: 58 calories
Taking out the trashTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 57 calories Men burn: 66 calories
Organizing your bedroomTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 189 calories Men burn: 223 calories
Scrubbing the bathtubTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 106 calories Men burn: 124 calories
Washing windowsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 126 calories Men burn: 149 calories
Rearranging your living room furnitureTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 189 calories Men burn: 221 calories
Sweeping the front walkTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 113 calories Men burn: 133 calories
Washing the carTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 76 calories Men burn: 89 calories
Watering plantsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 57 calories Men burn: 66 calories
Mowing the lawnTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 170 calories Men burn: 199 calories
Pulling weedsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 132 calories Men burn: 155 calories
Moving boxes of winter clothes into the atticTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women burn: 302 calories Men burn: 354 calories
What about other chores?The CalorieLab has a nifty tool that can calculate the calories burned during dozens of activities just by putting in your weight. But if the activity you’re searching for isn’t listed there, you can calculate approximate calories burned with one equation. Here’s how it works:
- Find the metabolic equivalent (MET) of the activity, which is the intensity rate you’re exerting. Don’t worry: Arizona State University and the National Cancer Institute already did that for you.
- Multiply the MET by 3.5 (the number of milliliters of oxygen you consume per kilogram of your body weight)
- Multiply that number by your weight in kilograms (to convert from pounds, divide your weight by 2.2046)
- Divide that number by 1,000 (so you’re working in liters instead of milliliters)
- Multiply that number by 5, since you burn 5 calories for every liter of oxygen you breathe in
- Last but not least, multiply that by the number of minutes you engaged in the activity. Voila, the number of calories burned!
