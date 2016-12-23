Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Nasal issues

iStock/centralitalliance

Houtan Chaboki, MD, a facial plastic surgeon in Washington D.C., sees many patients with a deviated septum or chronic sinus conditions that contribute to poor sleeping. "Ideally, one should be breathing through their nose during sleep. For anyone who has nasal congestion, they cannot breathe through the nose and may snore, too. Patients with a deviated septum have worse symptoms during sleep due to gravity," Dr. Chaboki says. "Deviated nasal symptoms can occur naturally from genetics, or occur after injury. Patients may try allergy medication, but often need nasal surgery such as septoplasty or rhinoplasty for adequate nasal relief and better sleep."