16 Easy, Small Changes You Can Make Today That Have a MAJOR Impact on Your Health
Big changes like cutting out all carbs or training for a marathon are great—but you don't have to remake yourself to have a dramatic impact on your health. Try a few of these baby steps to get you started in the right direction.
Add a fruit or veggie to every mealOdua Images/ShutterstockNot ready to give up a bad habit yet? Start by creating an easy good-for-you habit instead. "Less than one in three individuals gets even two servings of fruits and vegetables per day," says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE, LDN, CPT, author of 2 Day Diabetes Diet. "By adding one serving to each meal, you can get in at least three servings per day and be ahead of the curve. A half of a banana on your breakfast cereal, a small side salad with your sandwich at lunch, and adding 1/2 cup of cooked veggies into your pasta can pack in more fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients—all which have been found to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers." Do yourself one better by choosing from 10 of the healthiest vegetables you can eat.
Work on your hipsUndrey/Shutterstock"If you have a sedentary job, focus on some hip opening exercises to start and end your day," suggests trainer Jonathan Hertilus, ACE, owner of BFF Bootcamp in Nutley, NJ. If you're at a loss for a stretching routine, here's an easy one. "For instance," says Hertilus, "hip bridges can be done anywhere—even in bed—as soon as you wake up or right before you go to sleep." Just a few minutes of hip exercises can do wonders to keep your back and core muscles engaged.
Lose a little weightPhilip Date/ShutterstockSetting a goal to lose 40 pounds or more to get out of the "overweight" category can be daunting. So aim for smaller, more attainable goals, which can make a big difference in your overall health. "Small steps can be very powerful," says Jill Crandall, MD, professor of endocrinology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and an attending physician at Montefiore Health System. "For people who are at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, which includes many adults who are overweight and have a family history of diabetes, modest changes can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by over 50 percent." Dr. Crandall suggests focusing on losing about 7 percent of your overall weight—or about 15 pounds for a 200-pound person.
Lighten your loadIryna Papina/ShutterstockCleaning out your purse or backpack could go a long way toward preventing neck, back, and shoulder pain—check out these 10 tips for keeping your bag organized and clean. "When you are carrying things, balance your load, and avoid backpacks or purses with more than 10 percent of your body weight," suggests Robert Hayden, DC, PhD, a chiropractor in Griffin, Georgia.
Be careful with condimentsMaraZe/ShutterstockYou might want to take a second to consider before you slather your next salad in ranch dressing. "Ketchup, barbecue sauce, mayo, and salad dressings can all be a major source of calories, sodium, fat, and added sugar," says Palinski-Wade. "Opt for condiments on the side, rather than on your meal and read those labels!"
Skimp on the sugar—and pump up your probioticsmarekuliasz/ShutterstockMore and more studies show that sugar wreaks havoc on your health, including slowing your metabolism, impairing brain function, and increasing your risk of heart disease and cancer. But there are other health issues you can keep at bay with a little less sugar and a little more healthy bacteria. "Decreasing intake of sugar and processed food as well as taking probiotics can help decrease yeast infections," says Jessica Shepherd, MD, MBA, OB/GYN, director of minimally invasive gynecology at University of Illinois at Chicago.
Straighten up your sleep habitsRachata Teyparsit/ShutterstockLearn what the sleep experts know to ensure a sound night's sleep. And don't forget your sleep style: A bad sleep posture could make for more aches and pains when you're awake. "Most of us don't really think much about posture while we are asleep—but really, posture while you are asleep is at least as important as when you are awake because the muscles that protect your joints are quite loose while you are asleep," says Dr. Hayden. "I recommend sleeping in a side posture whenever possible. Make sure your pillow is firm and just high enough to keep your head level with the mattress so that your head is neither pushed up nor down. Use a body pillow to hug, throwing your upper arm and upper knee over the pillow so that the pillow supports the weight of the extremities while you are asleep. This prevents you from inducing torque into the lumbar spine and offloads the weight of the upper extremity from the structures at the base of the neck. This simple approach to rest keeps your body straight and as stress free as possible while you catch those zzzs."
Drink half your weight in waterfizkes/ShutterstockWe should all be drinking more water, but the old saw about eight glasses of eight ounces of water doesn't work for everybody. The better formula? "Take your weight in pounds and divide by two, and you will get the number of ounces of water you should drink every day," says Mitzi Dulan, RD, founder of simplyFUEL. "Start your day with a big glass of ice water. Ice cold water can boost your metabolism slightly because it takes energy for your body to get it to room temperature—drink six glasses of 16 ounces of cold water and burn an extra 100 calories per day."
Stop the midnight snackingkudla/Shutterstock"Avoid eating after 8 p.m.," says Dulan. "Often times, late-night eating is really boredom eating. This helps your body focus on burning the fat during the night instead of trying to work to digest the food you just ate before nodding off."
Shut off your electronics an hour before bedtimeLasse Ansaharju/ShutterstockThose last hours before bed may seem like the perfect time to catch up on some work or binge watch a little of your favorite show, but experts say that the light emanating from your screens could be disrupting your sleep. That wavelength of light disrupts melatonin production, and tricks your body into thinking it's daylight, according to Mark Buchfuhrer, MD, medical director of the Comprehensive Sleep Center at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. The fix? Skip the screens and tuck into a good book, do relaxed stretching, or find another way to unwind in the last hour before your bedtime.
Trade refined carbs for whole grainsBborriss.67/Shutterstock"Most people eat plenty of grains, but most Americans consume only one serving of whole grains per day," says Palinski-Wade. "By swapping out a few refined grains for whole grains, you may reduce your waist circumference and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. If you use white bread for a sandwich, switch to rye. If you like rice, opt for brown rice over white rice. A simple switch can add up significantly."
Take breaks when you're travelingDitty about summer/ShutterstockWhether you travel by car or plane, taking frequent breaks to walk and stretch is essential. When flying by air, it can reduce your risk of developing a dangerous blood clot in your leg, called a deep vein thrombosis. "I coach our patients who are driving long-distance to get out of the vehicle periodically and walk around it a few laps," Dr. Hayden says. "Find a bumper that is the right height to put one foot on it. Step back about two feet, square the pelvis, and lean toward the foot that is on the bumper. This has the effect of a hurdler's stretch, and it will help stretch those gluteals on which you have been sitting as well as the quadriceps and many of the extensor muscles in the back. Always stretch both sides—if you leave one side tight, you may find yourself walking in circles!"
Cut down on the cocktailsDisobeyArt/ShutterstockThose studies that show red wine's positive health benefits may encourage us to raise a few more glasses, but there are really good reasons to limit your alcohol intake, including increased risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, and obesity. Cutting back on the booze can decrease the risk of many different kinds of cancer, including breast cancer, according to Dr. Shepherd. For women, one drink a day seems to be the healthy max, while men can have two.
Start squattingg stockstudio/Shutterstock"Everyone asks me to recommend one exercise that everyone can do to improve their overall health," says Pat McGuinness, personal trainer at the MAX Challenge in Montclair, NJ, and regional director of programming for New York Sports Clubs. "My answer is always squats! Everyone can do them—modifications are easy—and leg muscles make up more than 60 percent of our total body composition, which means you get more bang for your buck!"
Walk for five minutes every hour at workBlack Salmon/ShutterstockStudies have shown that a sedentary lifestyle can wreak havoc on your health. If you can't get a standing desk to help you limit your time on your seat, make sure you take a five-minute walk break every hour. That can help you minimize the impact of sitting on your health, and ensure you get even more than the doctor-recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week. That can help you reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to Dr. Crandall.
Swap soda for fruit-spiked waterArina P Habich/ShutterstockWhether it's diet or sugar-filled, study after study shows that soda isn't the best beverage—unless you want to gain weight, increase your risk of developing diabetes, cancer, or heart disease, and reduce your bone density. But you don't have to sacrifice flavor if you give up your soda. "Infuse water with fruit for a tasty alternative that's sure to impress and refresh," says McGuinness.
