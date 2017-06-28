Content continues below ad

You might want to take a second to consider before you slather your next salad in ranch dressing. "Ketchup, barbecue sauce, mayo, and salad dressings can all be a major source of calories, sodium, fat, and added sugar," says Palinski-Wade. "Opt for condiments on the side, rather than on your meal and read those labels!"

Start squatting

"Everyone asks me to recommend one exercise that everyone can do to improve their overall health," says Pat McGuinness, personal trainer at the MAX Challenge in Montclair, NJ, and regional director of programming for New York Sports Clubs. "My answer is always squats! Everyone can do them—modifications are easy—and leg muscles make up more than 60 percent of our total body composition, which means you get more bang for your buck!"