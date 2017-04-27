Content continues below ad

To focus your thinking even more, create a one line mantra. "By reminding yourself you want to just as you're falling asleep, either as a verbal statement or idea: 'Tonight when I dream, I want to realize I'm dreaming,'" says Barett. "That's the single most important thing."

Go wild!

coka/Shutterstock

Congrats, you’re dreaming and you know it! Go ahead and create whatever type of dream world you please. “Nothing is off-limits—no object, creature or contraption is out of reach," write the authors of A Field Guide to Lucid Dreaming. "Your creation can be as large as a mountain or as complicated as a living organism. If you could create the impossible, what would you make?"