An estimated 62 percent of women of reproductive age in the United States are currently using contraceptives, with about 67 percent of them choosing a hormonal approach, such as the pill, an IUD, or injections. Hormonal birth control methods can allow for family planning, but it turns out that these procedures can up your risk for depression as well. A 2016 study by the University of Copenhagen looked at Danish women between the ages of 15 to 34 over a 13-year period and examined both their uses of hormonal contraceptives, and the development of depression that followed using these products. The researchers found that all types of hormonal contraceptives are linked to a heightened risk of feeling depressed. If these depressive symptoms become too invasive in your day-to-day routine, it may be wise to talk to your doctor about non-hormonal birth control options. Find out if you're using the wrong form of birth control