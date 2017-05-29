Content continues below ad

Red cabbage

Larisa Blinova/Shutterstock

Like blueberries, red cabbage contains anthocyanins—36 different ones, if you're counting. Bremner includes it on her list of go-to focus foods because it's also rich in fiber and low in calories. Additionally, research suggests that red cabbage provides a uniquely efficient anthocyanin delivery system: The more you eat, the more you absorb.