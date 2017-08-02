Content continues below ad

You probably didn't think you'd see escherichia coli on this list, but some strains actually hold therapeutic value. "Among the beneficial things you'll find in the body are certain strains of E. coli in our digestive tracts, which help control and keep dangerous bacteria at bay, and produce K and B complex vitamins, which the human body is unable to manufacture enough of on its own," says Taft.

Battles staph and strep

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock Pseudomonas aeruginosa

is an example of bacteria that can be good and bad. "It can turn into a pathogen and cause disease if it gains entry into the blood system where it can result in infections in bone, joint, gastrointestinal, and respiratory systems," says Rissetto. "However, pseudomonas aeruginosa produces antimicrobial substances such as pseudomonic acid, which can work against staph and strep infections." She also underlines that it produces substances that inhibit the growth of different kinds of fungi. "In fact, so important are its anti-microbial actions that it has been noted that removing P. aeruginosa from the skin, through use of oral or topical antibiotics, may inversely allow for aberrant yeast colonization and infection."