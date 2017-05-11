Learn to be aware Leszek-Glasner/Shutterstock The first step to stopping yourself from overthinking is to learn when you are doing it. Whenever you notice yourself feeling stressed or anxious take a step back and survey the whole situation. Once you learn to catch yourself overthinking early on, you’ll be able to stop it from happening so often. Try these The first step to stopping yourself from overthinking is to learn when you are doing it. Whenever you notice yourself feeling stressed or anxious take a step back and survey the whole situation. Once you learn to catch yourself overthinking early on, you’ll be able to stop it from happening so often. Try these mindfulness tips to live in the moment

Get a second opinion Dean-Drobot/Shutterstock You’re used to going it alone, but the old adage two heads are better than one is a good mantra for you. Ask someone else about the point you’re overthinking and see what he or she have to say. Also try out these You’re used to going it alone, but the old adage two heads are better than one is a good mantra for you. Ask someone else about the point you’re overthinking and see what he or she have to say. Also try out these genius brain exercises before you head off to work in the morning.

Stay positive nd3000/Shutterstock Many times people start to overthink because they are scared. They think of all of the possible things that could potentially go wrong. Instead, start to picture all of the things that can go right and keep those thoughts in the front of your mind. Theses are Many times people start to overthink because they are scared. They think of all of the possible things that could potentially go wrong. Instead, start to picture all of the things that can go right and keep those thoughts in the front of your mind. Theses are things that optimistic people do every single day

Content continues below ad

Look for distractions REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock When you begin overthinking, get up and change places. Studies show that a new vantage point can be enough to shake you out of a fruitless thought process. You can also try distracting yourself with a new hobby such as running, dancing, knitting, or learning an instrument. When you begin overthinking, get up and change places. Studies show that a new vantage point can be enough to shake you out of a fruitless thought process. You can also try distracting yourself with a new hobby such as running, dancing, knitting, or learning an instrument.

Make visual clues THAWIWAT-SAE-HENG/Shutterstock Keep a handwritten stop sign on your desk or bathroom mirror. Visual clues can cut down on excessive thinking. Try these Keep a handwritten stop sign on your desk or bathroom mirror. Visual clues can cut down on excessive thinking. Try these ways to become a more creative thinker

Stop being a perfectionist sirtravelalot/Shutterstock Things never go according to plan, and that is just something everyone has to get used to. Keep yourself from thinking that everything has to be perfect. It’s more important to find satisfaction in making progress than in everything being perfect. These are some Things never go according to plan, and that is just something everyone has to get used to. Keep yourself from thinking that everything has to be perfect. It’s more important to find satisfaction in making progress than in everything being perfect. These are some clear signs that you're a perfectionist

Content continues below ad

Envision a happy ending lkoimages/Shutterstock Praying or meditating on a positive outcome will block confusing or negative thoughts. Picturing the end goal can help to easy your anxiety and keep you motivated. Praying or meditating on a positive outcome will block confusing or negative thoughts. Picturing the end goal can help to easy your anxiety and keep you motivated.

Set a timer Sergio-Bertino/Shutterstock When you give yourself too much time to make a decision it can lead to overthinking. You’ll view the situation from too many angles and outcomes and end up stressing yourself out. Set a time limit for yourself of how long you think about something before making a decision. Adjust that time depending on how big of a decision it is. When you give yourself too much time to make a decision it can lead to overthinking. You’ll view the situation from too many angles and outcomes and end up stressing yourself out. Set a time limit for yourself of how long you think about something before making a decision. Adjust that time depending on how big of a decision it is.

Let go of control Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Sometimes you think that the only way something is going to get done correctly is if you do it. That puts ways too much responsibility on your shoulders. Understand that it’s okay to make mistakes and that many times you end of learning and growing from them. Sometimes you think that the only way something is going to get done correctly is if you do it. That puts ways too much responsibility on your shoulders. Understand that it’s okay to make mistakes and that many times you end of learning and growing from them.

Content continues below ad

Surround yourself with positive people Kamil-Macniak/Shutterstock Steer clear of worry buddies, friends who tend to overthink things just as you do. Reaching out to a positive thinker will help you think positively, too. These Steer clear of worry buddies, friends who tend to overthink things just as you do. Reaching out to a positive thinker will help you think positively, too. These positivity quotes will help you to see the glass half full.

Live in the moment Kamil-Macniak/Shutterstock Stop, slow down, and be grateful for the memories you are making right now. Don’t let yourself analyze the past or worry about what you have to do in the future. Keep yourself focused and present.

Stop, slow down, and be grateful for the memories you are making right now. Don’t let yourself analyze the past or worry about what you have to do in the future. Keep yourself focused and present.

Content continues below ad