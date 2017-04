Oysters abc1234/Shutterstock Besides being low in calories and filled with vitamins (A, C, E, and B12, to be specific), oysters also act as Besides being low in calories and filled with vitamins (A, C, E, and B12, to be specific), oysters also act as aphrodisiacs . Their amino acids trigger the production of sex hormones. Just follow these steps to prepare and grill your perfect oysters.

Peaches Y Photo Studio/Shutterstock Smoke and peaches go hand-in-hand, and their high amounts of potassium and antioxidants make peaches one of the Smoke and peaches go hand-in-hand, and their high amounts of potassium and antioxidants make peaches one of the healthiest fruits for your body . Try this Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad With Watercress recipe for a sweet and savory healthy treat.

Asparagus Wollertz/Shutterstock Asparagus caramelized on the grill is one of the best side dishes out there. This recipe adds the Asparagus caramelized on the grill is one of the best side dishes out there. This recipe adds the tang of fresh oranges and the crunch of hazelnuts . Who cares that it makes your pee smell funny

Meatballs foodlove/Shutterstock Throw meatballs on the grill for a creative appetizer. This Throw meatballs on the grill for a creative appetizer. This Greek Meatball Kebabs With Lemon Dip will have your guests begging for more. That's when you break out the easy 20-word appetizers

Exotic fruit avs/Shutterstock There are scientific reasons why we should There are scientific reasons why we should eat dessert every day , but that doesn't mean you should stick with the usual chocolate or ice cream. For a unique dessert, grill up this assortment of saffron-spiced tropical fruit and serve with low-fat ice cream or frozen yogurt.

Polenta Leigh Anne Meeks/Shutterstock Cooked and cooled polenta can be cut into shapes and grilled to make an excellent base for a savory topping. In this Cooked and cooled polenta can be cut into shapes and grilled to make an excellent base for a savory topping. In this recipe the polenta is flavored with gruyère cheese, and the topping is a savory mixture of mushrooms, herbs, and walnuts ( the best disease fighter in your pantry ).

