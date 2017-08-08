Content continues below ad

Peanut powder instead of peanut butter

baibaz

Compared to peanut butter, which has 200 calories and 17 grams of fat in 2 tablespoons, peanut powder has just 50 calories and 1.5 grams of fat. "Peanut powder is versatile and still maintains many of its nutrients, protein, and flavor," she says. You can reconstitute it with water to make a paste, but it is best when mixed into in hot or cold oats, chia pudding, yogurt, or a smoothie.