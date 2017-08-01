This Empowering New Instagram Trend Proves That All Bodies Are Beautiful
Behold your new “body positivity” goals—this confidence-boosting trend just went viral!
Ever heard of hip dips? Now you have! Also known as”violin hips,” they describe the small S-shaped curve that some women have around the area between their hips and thighs. And they’re currently taking over the Internet.
If you have hip dips, you’re in great company. Just take a minute to scroll through the #hipdip hashtag on Instagram, and you’ll see what we mean. While many women used to feel insecure or ashamed of their hips, social media is encouraging them to get loud and proud about their bodies—no matter their shape or size. (For more confidence-boosting stories, these empowering swimsuit photos prove there is no one bikini body.)
This body shape is completely natural and healthy. Women have “dips” due to their dominant outer quad and hip flexor muscles, according to Heidi Powell, a celebrity trainer and fitness blogger.
“It’s a beautiful thing to have extra shape to your muscles,” Powell told Byrdie. “I feel like it shows power and strength.”
No matter how slim or fluffy a body is, certain body structures will always have these dips, Powell said. And many women with hip dips also tend to have “saddlebags,” which are fat pockets found toward the back of the legs.
This powerful trend is just another reminder that a little confidence can go a long way. (Try these science-backed tricks to boost your confidence.) And there’s huge perks beyond the social media likes; seeing all body sizes can be good for our mental health, too.
“Our bodies are what they are,” Powell said. “We don’t get to choose what template we get, but we can choose how we maximize the template we have through diet, exercise, and overall wellness… and more importantly, we can choose how we embrace and love the bodies we have.”
Couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Keep those body positivity messages coming, ladies! To get inspired, check out the amazing and beautiful #hipdip posts below—and then share your own.
LETS TALK HIP DIPS!!! I didn't even know these were a thing until @sjamesfit made a post about them! In recent years, proportionate hour glass bodies have been glamorized in the media heavily.. but I have realized that I will never have a perfect hour-glass shape because I have very prominent hip dips (even though I do carry more fat in my lower body). There's absolutely nothing wrong with it, but it is one of those things I don't absolutely love about my body. However, I accept it and i'm learning to love all my imperfections because that's what makes us human 🖤 #embracethedips #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #fitspiration #fitnessmotivation #hipdips #gymshark #gymsharkwomen #tgit
Follow @mira_hirsch ・ . . . #dimples#thunderthighs#thick#thighbrows#curvyfashion#curves#confident#cellulite#curvygirl#bopo#bodyposi#bodypositive#plussize#plussizemodel#positivity#pyjamaday#hipdips#everybodyisbeautiful#johannesburg#loveyourself#loveyourbody#acceptyourself#sablogger#selflove#southafrica#stretchmarks#fashion#nowrongwaytobeawoman
I saw a post yesterday talking about hip dips. It talked about how so many women out there try to get rid of hip dips in the gym. Only to be disappointed with no results. Truth is, there is no muscle tissue in that area of the body. That is why no one every really sees results. Hip dips are perfectly normal, especially for women like myself who are not blessed with hips. Here, the difference is visible. Front view (hip dips in sight) vs posing (no hip dips). Embrace your body and know that whether you have hip dips or not, you are still beautiful. #hipdips #loveyourself #youarebeautiful
pretty personal/nerve wracking post because I've never ever posted anything about this before (let alone an old image from 2012 in the second picture) but I think it's important. the #bodypostive movement is v. close to my ❤️ as both a (very much) recovered anorexia sufferer and someone growing up in a society where social media (and it's unrealistic expectations) is so powerful. the body positive movement has been really helpful over the years, full of inspiring + healthy women normalising all shapes and sizes. thankfully, after years of work + perseverance I am a confident and very very happy human being but body hang ups of course still exist (e.g. my dislike of having little scoops on my hips instead of a perfect hourglass shape). But instead of hiding my insecurities, I've learnt it's important to embrace and accept, so here is my contribution to body positivity and a mini celebration of #hipdips and #recovery because nothing beats being healthy 💜
Ladies! #hipdips or #violinhips are normal! Every body is different & beautiful! I've always had them and they've become more apparent over the past year as I began to tone up every where/ shed some weight around my mid section. If you have hip dips that just means your pelvis is wide & sits up high. There could be a bit of a dip between your hip bones and where your thigh bone starts. IT'S NOT A DEFORMITY. There's no muscle there to build up. Yes tight clothing may accentuate them- I get it! Something that has helped me accept them are: the more they show also means the stronger I get because all the other muscles around them are becoming bigger. Make those violin hips sing girl! 🎶
