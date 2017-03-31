Doing something daring Lolostock/Shutterstock "I love a good adrenaline rush! Nothing makes me feel younger and more alive than doing something a little dangerous. Last year my goal was to learn to do tricks with hula hoops and spin fire poi (sticks you light on fire and do tricks with). This year I'm learning dirt biking." —Shanna Futral, 42, Layton, UT. For a little daring inspiration: "I love a good adrenaline rush! Nothing makes me feel younger and more alive than doing something a little dangerous. Last year my goal was to learn to do tricks with hula hoops and spin fire poi (sticks you light on fire and do tricks with). This year I'm learning dirt biking." —Shanna Futral, 42, Layton, UT. For a little daring inspiration: 32 secrets of people who've crossed major items off their bucket lists

Helping others Africa Studio/Shutterstock "Nothing makes me feel younger and happier than being able to make someone else's day a little brighter. One way I get to do that is through my job as a health coach. Working with other 40- and 50-something women to help them feel fit, healthy, vibrant and youthful does wonders for keeping me feeling fit, healthy, vibrant and youthful." —Tamara Grand, 50, British Columbia, Canada. We all have ways we can help others. Here are "Nothing makes me feel younger and happier than being able to make someone else's day a little brighter. One way I get to do that is through my job as a health coach. Working with other 40- and 50-something women to help them feel fit, healthy, vibrant and youthful does wonders for keeping me feeling fit, healthy, vibrant and youthful." —Tamara Grand, 50, British Columbia, Canada. We all have ways we can help others. Here are 10 random acts of kindness that change someone's life right now

Having a juvenile sense of humor llaszlo/Shutterstock "My kids and I love to tell fart jokes! Yes they still make me laugh even though I'm totally 'grown up.' Doing CrossFit as a workout also helps keep me fit and feeling young. I'm lifting more than I ever did when I was younger." —Mary DeGroot, 45, Honolulu, HI. "My kids and I love to tell fart jokes! Yes they still make me laugh even though I'm totally 'grown up.' Doing CrossFit as a workout also helps keep me fit and feeling young. I'm lifting more than I ever did when I was younger." —Mary DeGroot, 45, Honolulu, HI. Cardiologists also swear by CrossFit to keep the heart young

Hugs all around Eugenio Marongiu/Shutterstock "The calendar may say I'm 65, but I feel 35. One thing that keeps me feeling young and connected to others is give out plenty of hugs—especially to the workers who card me for my beer then point at the sign that says 'we card everyone under 35'!"—Deb Roby, 65, Richmond, CA "The calendar may say I'm 65, but I feel 35. One thing that keeps me feeling young and connected to others is give out plenty of hugs—especially to the workers who card me for my beer then point at the sign that says 'we card everyone under 35'!"—Deb Roby, 65, Richmond, CA

Finding my "tribe" nd3000/Shutterstock "I surround myself with a tribe of wonderful, supportive friends. Those ladies, in addition to a husband who gives me freedom and understanding, my 10-year-old son who teaches me kindness, and work clients who inspire me keep me feeling happy, grateful, and young. I have a lot of laughter in my life!" —Debra Griffin, 46, Louisville, KY. Need help finding your tribe? Here's "I surround myself with a tribe of wonderful, supportive friends. Those ladies, in addition to a husband who gives me freedom and understanding, my 10-year-old son who teaches me kindness, and work clients who inspire me keep me feeling happy, grateful, and young. I have a lot of laughter in my life!" —Debra Griffin, 46, Louisville, KY. Need help finding your tribe? Here's how to make friends as an adult

Having a great sex life George Rudy/Shutterstock "Nothing makes one feel young like the rush of romance! Getting away with my husband for date nights and week-long trips once a year helps me remember why I fell in love with him in the first place. And sharing a healthy intimate life with said husband of 31 years keeps me feeling and looking youthful inside and out." —Shannon Low, 58, Arvada, CO. Here are "Nothing makes one feel young like the rush of romance! Getting away with my husband for date nights and week-long trips once a year helps me remember why I fell in love with him in the first place. And sharing a healthy intimate life with said husband of 31 years keeps me feeling and looking youthful inside and out." —Shannon Low, 58, Arvada, CO. Here are 9 ways to improve your sex life in just one day

Carving out me-time Lolostock/Shutterstock "I find that choosing things I like makes me happier and, in turn, feeling younger. Apparently, I like working out but never knew it because in the past I never did it because I felt I didn't have time to take care of myself me. I also make foods I like to eat, not just what I know my family will want to eat. I got married at age 20 and started having kids at 22, so I didn't really know myself as an adult. Choosing how I use my time now, from cleaning to hobbies to being engaged with and volunteering in the community, helps me discover who I am and that makes me happy!" —Megan Hall, 41, Ridgecrest, CA. It's not easy but it's worth it! Here are "I find that choosing things I like makes me happier and, in turn, feeling younger. Apparently, I like working out but never knew it because in the past I never did it because I felt I didn't have time to take care of myself me. I also make foods I like to eat, not just what I know my family will want to eat. I got married at age 20 and started having kids at 22, so I didn't really know myself as an adult. Choosing how I use my time now, from cleaning to hobbies to being engaged with and volunteering in the community, helps me discover who I am and that makes me happy!" —Megan Hall, 41, Ridgecrest, CA. It's not easy but it's worth it! Here are 10 sneaky ways to carve out more "me time" every day

Tossing my fashion magazines Bohbeh/Shutterstock "Feeling young for me is not so much about what I do as much as what I don't do. For starters, I don't pay any attention to the portrayal of women in media and advertising, both in magazines and online. I refuse to buy into the idea that I'm old. Instead I focus on how I feel, which is ageless." —Monica Haines, 43, Phoenix, AZ. Want your own self-esteem boost? Try these "Feeling young for me is not so much about what I do as much as what I don't do. For starters, I don't pay any attention to the portrayal of women in media and advertising, both in magazines and online. I refuse to buy into the idea that I'm old. Instead I focus on how I feel, which is ageless." —Monica Haines, 43, Phoenix, AZ. Want your own self-esteem boost? Try these body confidence tricks

Starting my own business SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock "When I was 58, I decided it was time for me to go back to school. I graduated at 60 with a degree in Holistic Health. Now, when many of my peers are looking at retirement, I am using my new skills and building my own company. I can't even tell you how invigorating that is. I am actually doing it, I'm living my dream. And it shows: I am 62 but I get pegged for being in my 40s all the time." —Susan Merrill, 62, Provo, UT "When I was 58, I decided it was time for me to go back to school. I graduated at 60 with a degree in Holistic Health. Now, when many of my peers are looking at retirement, I am using my new skills and building my own company. I can't even tell you how invigorating that is. I am actually doing it, I'm living my dream. And it shows: I am 62 but I get pegged for being in my 40s all the time." —Susan Merrill, 62, Provo, UT

Playing like a kid Eugenio Marongiu/Shutterstock "I don't care what anyone else thinks, and do what I want to do including doing everything with my daughter. I play on the toys at the park. I make and eat the cookies. I paint, color, and play make-believe with my kid. I may be the dreaded 'over 40,' but I feel 27 and that's all that matters to me." —Quish Turner, 41, Minneapolis, MN. In case you need more ideas: "I don't care what anyone else thinks, and do what I want to do including doing everything with my daughter. I play on the toys at the park. I make and eat the cookies. I paint, color, and play make-believe with my kid. I may be the dreaded 'over 40,' but I feel 27 and that's all that matters to me." —Quish Turner, 41, Minneapolis, MN. In case you need more ideas: 20 things you're never too old for

Living a clean lifestyle Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock "I don't drink alcohol, nor smoke and eat relatively healthy. I also exercise at least three times a week and have done several 100+ mile rides, including biking from Seattle to Portland. I also just bought a kayak plus I garden to grow some of my own food. Some people may think that sounds extreme, but I love it and I feel decades younger than I am." —Suzi Forsberg, 61, Lake Stevens, WA. Sound daunting? Here are "I don't drink alcohol, nor smoke and eat relatively healthy. I also exercise at least three times a week and have done several 100+ mile rides, including biking from Seattle to Portland. I also just bought a kayak plus I garden to grow some of my own food. Some people may think that sounds extreme, but I love it and I feel decades younger than I am." —Suzi Forsberg, 61, Lake Stevens, WA. Sound daunting? Here are 25 simple tips to start exercising when you're overweight (from people who've been there)

Listening to live music PopTika/Shutterstock "One of my favorite pleasures in life is to go to live concerts. To prepare, I listen to a lot of music beforehand and do research into the artist, style of music, and history. Nothing makes me feel young like rocking out to live music." —Robin Elton, 40, Landenburg, PA. "One of my favorite pleasures in life is to go to live concerts. To prepare, I listen to a lot of music beforehand and do research into the artist, style of music, and history. Nothing makes me feel young like rocking out to live music." —

Exercising with younger people Uber Images/Shutterstock "Working out with people who are stronger and younger than I am helps me push myself, try new things, and see that age really is just a number. It's so empowering to see what I'm capable of doing! I also love to motivate others of all ages to have a champion mindset." —Shannon Hagen, 46, Apple Valley, MN "Working out with people who are stronger and younger than I am helps me push myself, try new things, and see that age really is just a number. It's so empowering to see what I'm capable of doing! I also love to motivate others of all ages to have a champion mindset." —Shannon Hagen, 46, Apple Valley, MN

Going to college Areipa.lt/Shutterstock "Going back to college and earning my first degree in criminal justice has been one of the best things I've ever done. I didn't have the opportunity when I was younger so now that my kids are grown it's my time. Also playing cards with my girlfriends, dying bright blue streaks in my white hair, and hanging out with my grandkids helps me feel young. My motto has always been 'I may have to grow old, but I don't have to grow up'." —Sue Hardgrove, 64, Broomfield, CO. Not sure you can do it? Check out these "Going back to college and earning my first degree in criminal justice has been one of the best things I've ever done. I didn't have the opportunity when I was younger so now that my kids are grown it's my time. Also playing cards with my girlfriends, dying bright blue streaks in my white hair, and hanging out with my grandkids helps me feel young. My motto has always been 'I may have to grow old, but I don't have to grow up'." —Sue Hardgrove, 64, Broomfield, CO. Not sure you can do it? Check out these inspirational stories from 5 people who beat all odds to graduate from college

Starting an exercise program Sergey Peterman/Shutterstock "I started exercising just before I turned 40 not because I was scared of turning 40 but because I wanted that milestone birthday to mean something. It became a real turning point for me. I have continued my exercise routine and feel better and stronger now in my 40s than I ever did, even as a 20 year old! Exercise really is the fountain of youth." Kristen Morgan, 42, Knoxville, TN. Not sure where to start with fitness? "I started exercising just before I turned 40 not because I was scared of turning 40 but because I wanted that milestone birthday to mean something. It became a real turning point for me. I have continued my exercise routine and feel better and stronger now in my 40s than I ever did, even as a 20 year old! Exercise really is the fountain of youth."Not sure where to start with fitness? Try these basic exercise ideas everyone can do

Taking care of my special-needs adult son Vasilii Kireev/Shutterstock "Having a special son who is a five year old in a 28-year-old body keeps me young. When I was a young mom, his issues made me grow up fast so I've always felt a little out-of-sync with my 'real' age. Even in my 20s, if someone asked me my age, I'd have to stop and do the math and it often surprised me I was that age. Now I've learned from him that you're only as old as you feel, and he's given me the confidence to act and dress however I want. (I have a closet full of glittery dresses and fabulous hats!). In fact my son recently decided that I'm 29 and I never get older and tells that to everyone!" —Lisa Gunn, 65, Westminster, CO "Having a special son who is a five year old in a 28-year-old body keeps me young. When I was a young mom, his issues made me grow up fast so I've always felt a little out-of-sync with my 'real' age. Even in my 20s, if someone asked me my age, I'd have to stop and do the math and it often surprised me I was that age. Now I've learned from him that you're only as old as you feel, and he's given me the confidence to act and dress however I want. (I have a closet full of glittery dresses and fabulous hats!). In fact my son recently decided that I'm 29 and I never get older and tells that to everyone!" —Lisa Gunn, 65, Westminster, CO

Having fun with my kids David Pereiras/Shutterstock "Sometimes I forget how old I am when I exchange silly and obnoxious jokes with my daughter, play tag, have races to see who can get to the top of the stairs first, or when we swing on the swings together. As long as I'm having fun with the people I love, age feels like just a number and not even an important one at that." —Nicky Gubler, 42, Fort Worth, TX. "Sometimes I forget how old I am when I exchange silly and obnoxious jokes with my daughter, play tag, have races to see who can get to the top of the stairs first, or when we swing on the swings together. As long as I'm having fun with the people I love, age feels like just a number and not even an important one at that." —Nicky Gubler, 42, Fort Worth, TX. How playfulness can make you more productive at work

Getting out of my comfort zone Lukas Gojda/Shutterstock "I made a goal to push my comfort zone in some way at least once a week. That may mean learning something new, finding a new path to take my dogs on, making a phone call I've put off, or trying a new food. The goal is to push out my boundaries as I age rather than have my world shrink in around me. I also make sure to exercise regularly. In fact, I recently got certified to add indoor cycling to my teaching repertoire." —Kymberly Williams-Evans, 58, Santa Barbara, CA "I made a goal to push my comfort zone in some way at least once a week. That may mean learning something new, finding a new path to take my dogs on, making a phone call I've put off, or trying a new food. The goal is to push out my boundaries as I age rather than have my world shrink in around me. I also make sure to exercise regularly. In fact, I recently got certified to add indoor cycling to my teaching repertoire." —Kymberly Williams-Evans, 58, Santa Barbara, CA

Having good friends of all ages oneinchpunch/Shutterstock "I addition to taking care of my health by exercising, running, eating a healthy vegan diet, and working as a personal trainer, I feel that having friends of all ages, younger and older, helps keep me feeling young. My friends range from toddlers to great-grandmothers and all of them have something valuable to teach me. Oh, and my other stay-young secret is getting lots of massages!" —Debbie Woodruff, 59, La Quinta, CA. Don't get too caught up in the adult mindset: Here are the "I addition to taking care of my health by exercising, running, eating a healthy vegan diet, and working as a personal trainer, I feel that having friends of all ages, younger and older, helps keep me feeling young. My friends range from toddlers to great-grandmothers and all of them have something valuable to teach me. Oh, and my other stay-young secret is getting lots of massages!" —Debbie Woodruff, 59, La Quinta, CA. Don't get too caught up in the adult mindset: Here are the life lessons people learn too late

Learning a new skill Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock "I feel my youngest when I do things that challenge my body and my mind. As an adult, I take classes in photography and American Sign Language, two of my passions in life. I also recently got a group of women to go trapeze flying. We definitely aren't fearless kids anymore and was harder and scarier than we all anticipated, but we all did it, giggling and cheering each other all the way! It was an amazing experience." —Kacy Moller, 43, Salt Lake City, UT "I feel my youngest when I do things that challenge my body and my mind. As an adult, I take classes in photography and American Sign Language, two of my passions in life. I also recently got a group of women to go trapeze flying. We definitely aren't fearless kids anymore and was harder and scarier than we all anticipated, but we all did it, giggling and cheering each other all the way! It was an amazing experience." —Kacy Moller, 43, Salt Lake City, UT

Refusing to dye my hair Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock "I have a fabulous 15-year-old daughter who keeps me young by sharing her fabulous taste and love of music with me and cranking the volume up in the car when we're together. I want her to see is how proud I am of my age and experience so one thing I do to show her that youth is a feeling and not a certain look is I never color my beautiful, steel-gray curls." —Shannon Low, 58, Arvada, CO. Want to embrace your natural color? Here are "I have a fabulous 15-year-old daughter who keeps me young by sharing her fabulous taste and love of music with me and cranking the volume up in the car when we're together. I want her to see is how proud I am of my age and experience so one thing I do to show her that youth is a feeling and not a certain look is I never color my beautiful, steel-gray curls." —Shannon Low, 58, Arvada, CO. Want to embrace your natural color? Here are 13 ways to go gray gracefully

Wrestling and arguing with my son Anatolii RiepinShutterstock "I have a 10-year-old son who keeps me young. We walk, wrestle, talk about school, watch movies, play and we even bicker...like children! This type of interactive play keeps me connected to him and makes me forget my age. You try to chat, tickle or wrestle with a child and feel 'old'—it's not possible!" —Lesley Beshaw, 45, Brisbane, Australia "I have a 10-year-old son who keeps me young. We walk, wrestle, talk about school, watch movies, play and we even bicker...like children! This type of interactive play keeps me connected to him and makes me forget my age. You try to chat, tickle or wrestle with a child and feel 'old'—it's not possible!" —Lesley Beshaw, 45, Brisbane, Australia

"Forgetting" my age mimagephotography/Shutterstock "My advice for feeling young is to simply stop counting. I am 57 chronologically but 36 in my heart. Of course that won't fix all the things that come with aging so I take daily turmeric capsules and keep active and busy so my body hasn't gotten those old lady aches and pains. Also I never wear my glasses when I look in the mirror which means I think I look pretty dang good for my age." —Collette Buffaloe, 57, Palm Bay, FL "My advice for feeling young is to simply stop counting. I am 57 chronologically but 36 in my heart. Of course that won't fix all the things that come with aging so I take daily turmeric capsules and keep active and busy so my body hasn't gotten those old lady aches and pains. Also I never wear my glasses when I look in the mirror which means I think I look pretty dang good for my age." —Collette Buffaloe, 57, Palm Bay, FL

Conquering my fears Willyam Bradberry/Shutterstock "I love learning new things and conquering my fears. For instance just this month I tried surfing. To help challenge myself I seek out others who love adventure. I also take any opportunity to do my favorite tricks like handstands and 'the worm' dance move."—Angela Charsha-Harney, 41, Coralville, IA. Nervous? Start with these

