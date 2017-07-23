For most people, waking up an hour earlier in the morning is a lofty (and often laughable!) goal. But a Harvard psychologist may have found the perfect way to rise and shine—and actually mean it this time.

Before you even toss the covers off and put your feet on the floor, strike a pose. More specifically, strike a power pose!

Here’s what we mean: Harvard psychologist Amy Cuddy recommends taking time to stretch in bed every morning. And she’s not just talking about a meager shrug or twist, but a huge, body-wide expansion. You should feel it from the tips of your toes to the tops of your fingers—and don’t be afraid to take up the entire bed. (You can also try these tips to wake up without a struggle.)

When you “power pose,” as the theory is called, you trick your brain into thinking you are more confident than you feel. Making your body as big as possible first thing in the morning mimics the position of a bold person, therefore making you feel bolder all day long, too.

“When you pretend to be powerful, you are more likely to actually feel powerful,” Cuddy told Business Insider.

Brings a whole new approach to the phrase “fake it till you make it,” doesn’t it?

On the other hand, sleeping in the fetal position might have the opposite effect. And about 40 percent of people sleep curled up in a ball, Cuddy says, which can lead them to feel uncertain and anxious when they wake up. If that applies to you, try these sleep positions for a better night’s sleep. You’re almost guaranteed to wake up on the right side of the bed…every time.