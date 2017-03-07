NOT Following This Timeline Will Guarantee Spring Break Sunburn
Slathering on SPF isn’t enough anymore. Doctors are discovering that sun protection begins even before you board the plane. Follow this timeline to avoid looking like a lobster.
Why spring break sun is especially dangerousKaponia-Aliaksei/ShutterStockSunshine is sunshine anywhere you go, right? Wrong. The truth is that we will burn far more easily on a tropical spring break vacation than we would in a typical hometown summer. For starters, the sun is at a much lower angle of elevation in the winter, so harmful UV rays are spread out over a wider area, reducing their intensity. People also spend less time outside, and when we do venture into the tundra, we’re bundled up from head to toe. Our skin is also much drier in the winter, and burns more easily than when moisturized. (Here's how to moisturize dry winter skin.) All this means that when you reach those beautiful turquoise waves of St. Thomas or Jamaica, your burn potential is higher than normal. And you know burns have serious health consequences—just five blistering burns during pre-adult years shoot up your melanoma risk by 80 percent. Jonas Sickler, from consumersafety.org, explains how to prep your skin to prevent “sun shock:”
One week beforeJacob-Lund/ShutterStockTemporarily ditch moisturizers and serums with retinol, which encourage cell turnover, making your skin more sun-sensitive. Instead, look for a moisturizer that’s rich in antioxidants, which will protect cells from sun damage. Exfoliate a few days out to remove dead skin, but don’t overdo it, and avoid exfoliating right before you leave, or your skin could be more sensitive. (Avoid these other exfoliating mistakes to keep your skin healthy and resilient.) If you insist on pre-tanning before your trip, don't even think about hitting a tanning bed to bronze, and opt for self-tanning lotions or sprays. It’s important to remember that artificial tans do not protect you from the sun, so be sure to apply high SPF sunscreen whether you’re tan or not.
Vacation WeekAila-Images/ShutterStockApply a broad-spectrum SPF half an hour before hitting the beach to allow proper absorption, and reapply every two hours, or after swimming or excess sweating. (These are the sunscreens dermatologists use on themselves, so you know they're trustworthy.) Check the expiration dates on your sunscreen! They don’t grow mold, but the sun protection fades with age, so you could be using a product that’s less effective. Ease into the sun at first rather than roasting for eight hours straight. Wear a sun hat and clothing with UVA/UVB protectors, and step into the shade from time to time to give your skin a rest, especially during the noon-to-1 p.m. window when the sun is beating down directly overhead. There are also UV-sensing bracelets, like June by Netatmo, that will change color to warn you of sunburn risks.
Content continues below ad
The Week AfterJacob-Lund/ShutterStockUnfortunately, we all have to return home at some point. There are several things you can do to help rejuvenate sun-stressed skin. Schedule a facial to clear your pores from sunscreen, moisturizer, and dead cells—or do your own at-home chemical peel. Use coconut oil to hydrate and nourish your skin. According to Bustle, coconut oil is perfect nourishment for your face—it also smells like the beach without the addition of harmful perfumes. Notice any sun spots? Immediately treat them with squalane oil, sandalwood, and aloe vera, Sickler advises. Or try these proven sun spot remedies. If your lips are windblown and chapped, use a moisturizing lip balm with SPF to bring your lips back to health and prevent further damage. (Find out other reasons your lips could be chapped.)
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Everyday Wellness
Conditions
13 Things Men Should Be Doing When You’re Trying to Get Pregnant
About 15 percent of couples experience fertility issues when trying to conceive, and believe it or not, the problem lies with the man in up to 50 percent of those cases. Here’s what men can do to manage fertility when you’re trying to get pregnant.