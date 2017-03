Why spring break sun is especially dangerous Kaponia-Aliaksei/ShutterStock Sunshine is sunshine anywhere you go, right? Wrong. The truth is that we will burn far more easily on a tropical spring break vacation than we would in a typical hometown summer. For starters, the sun is at a much lower angle of elevation in the winter, so harmful UV rays are spread out over a wider area, reducing their intensity. People also spend less time outside, and when we do venture into the tundra, we’re bundled up from head to toe. Our skin is also much drier in the winter, and burns more easily than when moisturized. (Here's Sunshine is sunshine anywhere you go, right? Wrong. The truth is that we will burn far more easily on a tropical spring break vacation than we would in a typical hometown summer. For starters, the sun is at a much lower angle of elevation in the winter, so harmful UV rays are spread out over a wider area, reducing their intensity. People also spend less time outside, and when we do venture into the tundra, we’re bundled up from head to toe. Our skin is also much drier in the winter, and burns more easily than when moisturized. (Here's how to moisturize dry winter skin .) All this means that when you reach those beautiful turquoise waves of St. Thomas or Jamaica, your burn potential is higher than normal. And you know burns have serious health consequences—just five blistering burns during pre-adult years shoot up your melanoma risk by 80 percent. Jonas Sickler, from consumersafety.org, explains how to prep your skin to prevent “sun shock:”

One week before Jacob-Lund/ShutterStock Temporarily ditch moisturizers and serums with retinol, which encourage cell turnover, making your skin more sun-sensitive. Instead, look for a moisturizer that’s rich in antioxidants, which will protect cells from sun damage. Exfoliate a few days out to remove dead skin, but don’t overdo it, and avoid exfoliating right before you leave, or your skin could be more sensitive. (Avoid these other Temporarily ditch moisturizers and serums with retinol, which encourage cell turnover, making your skin more sun-sensitive. Instead, look for a moisturizer that’s rich in antioxidants, which will protect cells from sun damage. Exfoliate a few days out to remove dead skin, but don’t overdo it, and avoid exfoliating right before you leave, or your skin could be more sensitive. (Avoid these other exfoliating mistakes to keep your skin healthy and resilient.) If you insist on pre-tanning before your trip, don't even think about hitting a tanning bed to bronze, and opt for self-tanning lotions or sprays. It’s important to remember that artificial tans do not protect you from the sun, so be sure to apply high SPF sunscreen whether you’re tan or not.

Vacation Week Aila-Images/ShutterStock Apply a broad-spectrum SPF half an hour before hitting the beach to allow proper absorption, and reapply every two hours, or after swimming or excess sweating. (These are Apply a broad-spectrum SPF half an hour before hitting the beach to allow proper absorption, and reapply every two hours, or after swimming or excess sweating. (These are the sunscreens dermatologists use on themselves , so you know they're trustworthy.) Check the expiration dates on your sunscreen! They don’t grow mold, but the sun protection fades with age, so you could be using a product that’s less effective. Ease into the sun at first rather than roasting for eight hours straight. Wear a sun hat and clothing with UVA/UVB protectors, and step into the shade from time to time to give your skin a rest, especially during the noon-to-1 p.m. window when the sun is beating down directly overhead. There are also UV-sensing bracelets, like June by Netatmo , that will change color to warn you of sunburn risks.

