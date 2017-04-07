Content continues below ad

I think, therefore I am (unable to tune into my intuition)

Ollyy/Shutterstock

The biggest enemy of intuition is another bane of modern life—overthinking. "If we reasoned our way through every decision or behavior, our minds would gridlock on processing all the details that need to be coordinated," Dr Moran says. "Take, for example, walking. We learned to walk as toddlers, and now our bodies know how, so we don't consciously think about it anymore. Same with speaking or writing or eating. As a result, intuition could be considered the after-effect of overthinking, or over-learning." Overthinking eliminates your ability to tap into intuition.