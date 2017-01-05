8 Little Changes You Can Make to Sleep Better in Just One Day

Content continues below ad

If you're having trouble sleeping and have checked off the common culprits, the answer could be co-sleeping with your furry friend. "The movements and breathing of a pet may be somewhat distracting and disrupt falling back to sleep," says Mark Buchfuhrer, MD, FRCP(C), FCCP, FAASM, medical director of the Comprehensive Sleep Center at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. "In addition, patients with allergies to pets may have increased allergic symptoms such as runny nose or nasal congestion that may interfere with sleep."

Write it out

Ahhh...your head finally hits the pillow and you let out a soft yawn before you drift off to...task alert! Worry alert! Chores alert! Work alert! If you want to fall asleep faster tonight, try Dr. Kansagra's suggestion and create a list of tasks, worries, chores or whatever is keeping your awake. This technique is ideal for those who mentally work through their list of pending responsibilities before bed. You can prevent yourself from thinking about it excessively just before bed," says Dr. Kansagra.