8 Little Changes You Can Make to Sleep Better in Just One Day

Ever watch a dog before he lays down to sleep? He circles for a bit, lands, adjusts his position a few times and finally heads to snooze town. He must know what his neutral position is. "Just as important as quantity of sleep is quality of sleep, and a large aspect of this is posture," says Param Dedhia, MD director of Sleep Medicine at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona. "A neutral spine can be on the back and it can be on the side. The positioning with pillows is key. When our body is neutral with an aligned spine, it allows our musculoskeletal and neurological system to be with less twisting, pushing and pulling. Neck, shoulder, low back and hip pain are less aggravated with a neutral spine," says Dr. Dedhia. Even when you shift positions in the night, you can still maintain a neutral position by using your pillow to readjust and align the spine to be more comfy. Make your bed cozy for a restful night of zzz's with these tips.