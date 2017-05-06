Content continues below ad

Keep a sleep diary

A sleep doctor gave Amy George, a former insomniac, life-changing advice. "Three years ago, I spent the summer seeing a sleep doctor—a psychologist, not an MD. I didn't want to keep relying on drugs like Ambien, which is addictive, no matter what anyone tells you. She had me keep a sleep diary, so I could see that I was nodding off on the couch, when I should be going to bed! She also said something I still remember, and think of – 'Don't put sleep on a pedestal.' In other words, stop making it so important. Tell yourself if you lose sleep it's OK. You'll still function. You'll still get through the day. Sometimes that's what you need to do to calm down and go to sleep."