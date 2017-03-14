Do You Need to Toss Your Makeup After a Cold?
And what can you do if you can't bear to part with that prized, discontinued lipstick?
When you’re feeling under the weather, adding a touch of makeup in the morning can make you feel so much better as you trudge through your regular routine (good-bye under-eye circles and Rudolph-red nose). But contamination with cold and flu germs can be an issue. Does this mean we have to toss out our holy grail products along with the chicken soup container and Vick’s scented tissues? Not necessarily.
According to Philip Tierno, PhD, Microbiologist and author of The Secret life of Germs, sick germs can indeed linger on your favorite red lipstick, not to mention your brushes and makeup bag. But the bacteria that might have spread onto them is unlikely to make you sick again. “Cold and flu viruses don’t last too long in or around inanimate objects,” explains Dr. Tierno. “And by about 10 days after your illness, you develop the antibody to that infecting organism, so it will most likely not harm or re-infect you again.”
Still AB/shutterstock
It’s still a good idea to disinfect your makeup and beauty tools after you’ve been sick. “Wipe off the surface of the product with an antiseptic or alcohol wipe, which can help to kill off the surviving viruses,” says Dr. Tierno. “The wiping action alone will remove most, if not all, the contamination.” In fact, cold or no cold, periodic disinfecting will help prevent breakouts and is just good hygiene. Keep a stylish alcohol dispenser and brush cleaner with bacteria-fighting ingredients on your vanity to make it easier to disinfect your makeup products as needed.
As an additional precaution against infection, makeup products are designed to withstand common germs, which explains why many of your cult-favorites have already lasted for years. “Most makeup products also have antimicrobials within the makeup formula, which help control or stop the growth of germs,” Dr. Tierno says. However, those antimicrobials have a shelf-life of one tor two years, so throw away a product if its texture, color, or smell changes or seems off. (Here are the bathroom products to chuck right now! So long, clutter.)
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.