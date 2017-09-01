7 Morning Mantras to Kick-Start Your Day off Right
In the words of Buddha, "What we think, we become," and that's never truer than in the morning.
"I open to my highest potential."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockWhile surely there are some days where an exciting event ahead has you jumping out of bed with a positive attitude, other days you may feel like nothing good is about to happen. This mantra is for those days, when you need motivation. Being open to your highest potential means you have purpose. You are here because you are worthy, and what you are capable of and aspire to be is waiting for you. "When overwhelmed by life or what is occurring, sit quietly for a moment and say 'I open to my highest potential,'" says Lee Harris an author and teacher. "Repeat the phrase a few times, breathe for a few minutes, and your body will begin to calm and you will rise again." Find out other morning habits of successful people.
"I am powerful."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockThis is a great morning mantra for when you need to tap into your strength. Perhaps you have a big meeting, a job interview, or just a day with a ton on your plate. Tell yourself you are powerful because you deserve to be powerful."Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure" wrote Marianne Williamson, an American spiritual teacher, author, and lecturer. "It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, 'Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?' Actually, who are you not to be?" By chanting "I am powerful," you are recognizing that you are powerful beyond your measure. When you allow yourself to shine, you allow yourself to live at your best, and inspire others to do the same. Check out these other inspirational quotes to get your morning started on the right side of the bed.
"Today I choose love."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockThis is a great mantra for when you are feeling down or unloved. Saying the word "love" in general is great for activating your heart chakra. By putting self-love on a pedestal, you allow yourself to love your environment, too. Each time you exhale, say the mantra, "Today I choose love," bringing your awareness to your heart center. Imagine it filling up with vitality, as if your own thoughts feed its well-being. Envision it filling with emerald green light, which is the color associated with the heart chakra. In the words of Lao Tzu, the founder of philosophical Taoism, and a deity in religious Taoism and traditional Chinese religions, "When you accept yourself, the whole world accepts you." Here are 28 instant pick-me-ups for when you're having the worst day ever.
"Let it go."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockIt's easier said than done to wake up without letting thoughts immediately take over. When they begin to creep up, try repeating the mantra, "Let it go." Let the thoughts and how they make you feel just go, after all, they are not you. You are different from your thoughts, you are not what happened yesterday, or what will happen later. Perhaps you are flustered about an argument you had. Let it go. It's okay to not be right. It's okay to not have the last word. If you wake up thinking about how you are going to approach a negative situation, stop, and simply tell yourself to let it go. "Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness," wrote Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist. "If, in our heart, we still cling to anything—anger, anxiety, or possessions—we cannot be free."
"Breathing in I calm my body, breathing out I smile."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockThis Thich Nhat Hanh mantra is great for when you wake up feeling overwhelmed. "We often become so busy that we forget what we are doing or even who we are," Thich Nhat Hanh explains. "When we settle into the present moment, we can see beauties and wonders right before our eyes...We can be very happy just by being aware of what is in front of us." Igniting a gentle, Buddha-like smile, can shift your energy.
"I am worthwhile because I exist, I am I, and I am alive."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, Shutterstock"We are habitual self-evaluators," says psychologist Leon Pomeroy. But if you strip away the evaluation, what do you have? Existence. Repeating "I am worthwhile because I exist" leaves no room for buts. Existing makes you worthwhile. This makes it difficult to doubt yourself. This therapeutic mantra, according to Pomeroy, "thoroughly rejects the belief that my worth has anything to do with my performances, achievements, or successes in life! It asserts "a bad act is not a bad me, nor is a good act a good me." It implies that there are no bad people, no evil people; only bad behaviors or evil behaviors."
"I welcome clear vision and inspired action."Nicole Fornabaio/rd.com, ShutterstockWaking up feeling foggy is common. You search for how you are supposed to feel, and with that comes a lot of negative and confusing self talk. Who are you? What do you want? Are you worth it? Are you loved? These questions are irrelevant because just existing is enough. You are enough. When this foggy feeling overcomes you, stop, breathe and repeat, "I welcome clear vision and inspired action." This is a great mantra for creating purpose; sometimes you just need a little focus to give you motivation. Learn the secrets the best motivational speakers know.
