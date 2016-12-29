11 Telltale Signs You’re Being Passive Aggressive—Without Even Realizing It
Have you ever answered "no" when someone asked you if you were upset—even when you were fuming? If so, you just entered passive-aggressive territory.
You say you agree, but your actions say otherwise
You're angry but never say so
You sulk
You procrastinate
You stir up trouble
You give off mixed messages
You put people down
You giving people the silent treatment
You make a point to avoid social media interaction
You suddenly change your "relationship status"
You're not straightforward
