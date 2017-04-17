9 Mistakes That May Lead to a Misdiagnosis in the ER

Content continues below ad

A trip to the ER is anything but a walk in the park. Bring a friend or family member with you to ease your worries. Even better, a loved one may mention a symptom you forgot or ask questions you never thought to. “If you bring somebody with you to the ER that cares about you, you bring a second set of eyes and ears that can [listen and] hear,” says Stephen Anderson, MD, Director of Stroke Services and Co-Chair of South King County MultiCare Health Foundation in Auburn, Washington. “Sometimes we don’t remember what people say in times of stress.”

You don’t follow-up

As a patient, you play a big role in acting as your own safety net against medical uncertainty. When you exit the emergency room, you should follow up with your primary care physician to discuss your diagnosis or visit with a specialist if the ER doctor recommended you see one. “If you see one provider who interprets it as one way and if it continues to happen, do not be dismissive,” says Dr. Franks. “Sometimes things present a little vague and it may take some time to declare itself, so you should pay attention to those subtleties and follow up with your primary care if something still feels off.”