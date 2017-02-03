You may have diabetes istock/vgajic Sweet, honey-like urine may smell like you’re doing something right, but it actually could be a sign that you have diabetes mellitus. As excess sugar spills into your urine, it creates a sweet, sugary smell (and taste). In this day and age, urologists run blood tests, not taste tests, to check for diabetes. But back in the 17th century, urologists would analyze urine samples for diabetes by using three of their senses: sight, smell, and taste. Thomas Mayo, a physician in 1675, described the taste of diabetic urine as “wonderfully sweet, as if it were imbued with honey or sugar.” A sweet taste and smell was typically a surefire sign that a patient had diabetes. If you notice any sudden unusual smells in your urine (good or bad), make an appointment with your doctor to get checked out. Here are the 10 silent signs of diabetes you may be missing.

You ingest a lot of vitamin B-6 istock/anthonyjhall Some multivitamins can give your urine an unpleasant medicinal smell, especially if they include vitamin B-6. Vitamins dissolve either in fat or water before they are absorbed by your body. Vitamin B-6 is water-soluble, which means it excretes into your urine. Not only does this give your urine a strange “multivitamin pill” odor, it can also turn your urine a fluorescent green or greenish-yellow hue. The good news is that these vitamin-induced urine smells are harmless, so you should keep taking your daily vitamin supplements. (You may have a Vitamin D deficiency if you have these symptoms.)

You’re dehydrated istock/Ashiq_J If you can distinctly smell your pee, it’s time to drink up! Your urine can get super concentrated and take on a poignant urine smell similar to ammonia if you don’t drink the recommended seven to eight glasses of water a day. Your body needs water to dilute waste products in your urine. “People should strive to have urine that’s a light yellow color,” says William Brant, MD, FECSM, FACS, board certified urologist at the University of Utah Health Care in Salt Lake City, Utah. “If it’s dark yellow or an amber color, they’re probably not drinking enough water.” (These may be some sneaky ways for why you're dehydrated.)

You live in a nursing home or just got out of the hospital istock/JohnnyGreig If your urine smells like metal, you might have a pseudomonas infection. These infections are commonly found in hospital or nursing home patients because the bacteria that causes it (and also gives your pee a metallic scent) thrives in those environments. Sick or elderly people with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible. “Once there’s a bacteria in the hospital or in the nursing home, it hangs around...It’s part of the flora bacterial environment,” says Dr. Craig Comiter, MD, a urologist for Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, California. (Every patient should know these 50 hospital secrets.)

You don’t take enough trips to the bathroom istock/JohnnyGreig If you need to go, let it flow. Urine starts to get old and smelly when you frequently hold it in throughout the day. Dr. Comiter refers to this condition as “teacher’s bladder” or “trucker’s bladder” because those are the people who tend to hold it in a lot since they don’t have as much time in the day to go to the bathroom due to their hectic schedules. “If you’re prone to infections or bacteria then the bacteria will grow and grow until you pee them out,” says Dr. Comiter. “If you’re holding on to it, you will get extra pungent urine.” Try these tips for a healthier, happier bladder.

You don’t pee in a toilet istock/JodiJacobson People who use catheters and urine drainage bags may complain of a stinky urine odor in their bags. “That bagged urine really smells because once it’s out of you, the bacteria flourish,” says Dr. Comiter. “It’s not dangerous at all. It’s just the nature of an unsterile urine specimen.” He suggests dropping an aspirin in the bag because salicylic acid neutralizes and banishes the bad smell. If the odor persists or your urine becomes cloudy, seek a physician’s care.

You eat a hearty helping of vegetables istock/fcafotodigital Vegetables are good for your body, but don’t be alarmed if they make your urine smell like rotten cabbage. Asparagus is a big culprit for smelly urine; in fact, your pee can start smelling like asparagus just 20 minutes after you eat it. Other foods like Brussels sprouts, onions, cabbage, and turnips can also make your pee smell funky because of a metabolic byproduct called methyl mercaptan, a gas with a putrid, sulfurous smell that emerges when your body breaks down these vegetables. “The vegetable is still healthy and a good part of your diet,” says Dr. Brant. “These chemicals just happen to be things that we react to.” Try drinking more water to mute the smell of your urine. Watch out for these veggies that may ruin your health, especially if you have certain health conditions.

You may have a urinary tract infection istock/designer491 Urinary tract infections can cause a foul odor that some patients describe as rotten food or sweaty socks. Bad bacteria that snuck its away into your bladder through your urethra often causes these strange odorous smells. There’s also another condition called asymptomatic bacteria that can cause your pee to smell but doesn’t necessarily mean you have a UTI. “About one-third of women over the age of 65 can have bacteria in the urine on and off,” says Dr. Comiter. “But it doesn’t represent a risky infection because it’s just bacteria that flourishes in the urine and then disappears.” If you experience other symptoms like a burning sensation while peeing or a fever, see a doctor. Here's why your urinary tract infections keep popping up.

You douche istock/jarih The only thing you should be using to cleanse your vaginal area is water. Douching with fluids or chemicals will kill the good bacteria and allow bad bacteria to move in instead. “The vagina, the urine, a lot of your body is supposed to have a certain type of acidity,” says Dr. Brant. “If you mess with the acidity, things don’t work out very well.” The lesson here is to just leave your vagina alone. Your vagina (and nose) will thank you. (Speaking of, find out some of the many PMS mistakes you may be making during your "time of the month.")

